Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) will showcase its range of motion control robotics and control software, as well as industry leading broadcast solutions at IBC2022.

Visitors to MRMC’s motion control stand will be able to see the award- winning high-speed Bolt Jr+ Cinebot in action, showcasing choreographed automated camera movement created with Flair.

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company, will showcase its range of motion control robotics and control software, as well as industry leading broadcast solutions at IBC2022 in Amsterdam (September 9-12) – the global crossroads event of the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

One of the highlights of Mark Roberts Motion Control presence will be the presentation of the award- winning high-speed Bolt Jr+ Cinebot in action, showcasing choreographed automated camera movement created with Flair. The booth will also have an LED Volume featuring an eye-catching visual display of content captured by the Bolt Cinebot range.

Visitors will also be able to see a visual showcase of MRMC’s Flair software, with its intuitive UI and key features in operation. Flair is the culmination of over 50 years of industry experience and has recently been updated with a new Focus Assist tool, which automatically measures the distance to the operator’s target, simplifying and speeding up moves.

MRMC will also be showcasing its industry-leading offering for broadcasters, at stand C30 in Hall 11. The MRMC Broadcast team will exhibit its full range of studio heads and arms and remote production solutions such as the automated subject tracking software Polymotion Chat, which helps streamline production costs. Broadcasters and media creators will learn how to take content capture to new levels with tech that features exceptional speed and precise repeatable moves with smooth motion.

The StudioBot XL robotic arm

Visitors can also find out how to enhance their PTZ production with the new ARC-360 rugged PTZ camera and the QRS-1 quiet rail system, a cost-effective, modular track designed for studio, event, and mixed production environments.

MRMC is also demonstrating its StudioBot XL robotic arm, which provides unrivalled, high-end, and automated motion for news and studio settings. The TRH-1 track system produces smooth movement on a rail-mounted tilt column, while the PTA-2 and AFC-180 illustrate the versatility of MRMC’s robotic head range, offering speed and high payload options. All MRMC’s robotics are camera agnostic and can fit seamlessly into existing workflows as well as new technologies including virtual production sets.

Solutions for sports will also be on display, highlighting MRMC’s ability to remotely control the camera through a variety of interfaces including Pan Bars, a Joystick Control Panel or software, or how to use automation to help capture hard-to-reach action for track and field-based sports.

“IBC is a key date in the calendar across the media, entertainment and technology industries and is an ideal opportunity for MRMC to showcase our products and solutions to visitors from around the world,” commented Assaff Rawner, CEO at MRMC. “We have some exciting and innovative technologies to share during the exhibition and we look forward to welcoming industry colleagues to our stands as we continue to share technology announcements, updates and customer success stories.”