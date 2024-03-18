A new Nikon camera may be introduced in time for the Olympic Games but for now the company continues to update its Nikon Z 9 with a firmware that expands the functionality of the camera.

The fourth major update since the release of the Nikon Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera, firmware version 5.00 increases usability for sports and portrait photography and adds other features.

Nikon will continuously meet users’ needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras, and the fourth major update to the flagship Nikon Z9 is a good example of the promise the company made to professionals. Firmware version 5.00 increases usability for sports photography by expanding the Auto Capture and High-Speed Frame Capture+ functions. Portrait photography is also enhanced for more effective capture of the images photographers want, with the new Skin Softening and Portrait Impression Balance functions, and new Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control that enables rendering of details of the subject’s complexion with rich tones. Furthermore, the evolution of the Z 9 continues with improved operability achieved in response to feedback from professionals requesting increased speed and efficiency.

Primary features of firmware version 5.00 for the Z 9

Expanded functions increase flexibility for sports photography

A reserve function that lets users specify the shooting start date/time and duration in advance has been added to Auto Capture. This helps to reduce battery consumption for more efficient shooting, even when the camera must be positioned and configured well before it will actually be used. Auto Capture flexibility has also been increased to allow users to expand their range of expression with support for shooting using the DX (24×16) image area, the addition of an [Airplanes] AF subject-detection mode, and display of a yellow frame when the camera is in standby for shooting.

In addition, a low-speed [C15] item has been added to High-Speed Frame Capture+ options for increased usability with continuous shooting. What’s more, frequency presets for common LED lighting and signboards have been added to the High-Frequency Flicker Reduction function, making it easier to choose the optimal shutter speed and efficiently reduce the effects of high-frequency flicker.

Functions enabling portrait rendering that better satisfies user intent

A Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control suitable for creating base images in situations that require retouching, such as wedding and studio photography, has been added. Also, a variety of functions designed to improve portrait photography, including Portrait Impression Balance and Skin Softening have been incorporated. Further, Nikon offers NIKKOR Z lenses including the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S, NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, and NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, all of which support the capture of portraits that accurately express the user’s intent.

As well as this, overall convenience has been increased with the ability to use the continuous LED light of the Profoto A10 as an AF-assist illuminator and the addition of a [Prefer focus point (face priority)] option for frame advance when reviewing images displayed with playback zoom enabled. Note that it is necessary to update the firmware of the Profoto A10 to the latest version.

Other features added for enhanced operability

A variety of improvements to operability have been achieved to realize increased speed and efficiency that meet the needs of professionals.