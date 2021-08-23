Megadap announced the launch of world’s first automatic adapter, ETZ11, for the full line-ups of Nikon Z mirrorless cameras (both Full frame and APS-C) to use Sony E lenses.

Use your Sony E lenses with your Nikon Z camera, while still retaining autofocus (AF-S / AF-C), aperture control and IBIS. That’s the promise of the new adapter from Megadap.

Introduced as a new ambitious manufacturer who specializes in making camera lenses accessories, Megadap justifies its claim with the introduction of a special kind of adapter that the company says is the world’s first automatic adapter allowing those using Nikon Z mirrorless cameras (both Full frame and APS-C) to use Sony E lenses.

What’s important about the new adapter, ETZ11, is that features like autofocus (AF-S / AF-C), aperture control and IBIS can now be retained. Megadap notes that the adapter can also work with MF lenses (with/without chips). So, if you’ve chosen any model from the full line-up of Nikon Z mirrorless cameras, either APS-C or Full frame and have a Sony E lens that you would like to use, this is the solution to make camera and lens work together, while retaining key features that are essential for many workflows.

Megadap ETZ11 supports a wide variety of third-party Sony E mount lenses adapted on Nikon Z cameras, in both automatic and manual mode shooting. ETZ11 allows E mount lenses from Zeiss, Sigma, Tamron, Voigtlander, and Samyang (Rokinon) to be used on Nikon Z cameras like native Z-mount lenses. It greatly improves the choices of lenses for Nikon Z users to use, especially Z50 and Zf-c owners.

Firmware updated through USB

Megadap has spent countless of hours to optimize the firmware and ensure a much faster focusing speed for most of the compatible lenses when compared with similar adapters available in the market. The Megadap ETZ11 adapter is also the first of its kind to be compatible with manual lenses without electronic chips, says the company.

Camera IBIS is supported in AF-S/AF-C/MF modes. Auto aperture control and Aperture coupling (aligned aperture values showing on the lens’ body) are also supported (e.g. Sony GM lenses with aperture ring, Zeiss Loxia lenses, Voigtlander VE lenses etc.) and smooth real-time focus tracking is allowed with the ETZ11 adapter.

Updating the adapter’s firmware is effortless, as an USB update tool is included in the packing of ETZ11. The update can easily be done by connecting the clip-on electronic contact spots on the adapter and plugging the USB end into a computer. Simply drag the updated firmware downloaded from Megadap official website (www.megadap.net) into the pop-up folder (like working with a flash drive) and the update is done.

Premium built quality

The Megadap ETZ11 Autofocus adapter features premium built quality, with High Quality Plating applied on its surface. Inside, aluminum alloy, 2mm thick is used. Ultra protection of the circuit board has been designed to protect the circuit board from daily use while new design of the release button enables users to press the button down with ease for quick installation.

The retail price of a ETZ11 Automatic Adapter for Sony E to Nikon Z cameras is $249 in the United States. The adapter is available from the company’s official website.

Megadap has another adapter, the MTZ11, priced at $349, which allows for the use of Leica M lenses with Nikon Z cameras, while retaining autofocus and other functions. Introduced back in 2020, it was another world’s first: an adapter for Nikon Z cameras which can turn manual focus lenses into autofocus. According to megadap, the MTZ11 can be used with Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and it allows users to pick Leica manual focus lenses and use them with the camera’s autofocus system. The adapter, says the company, is suitable for Nikon Z50, Nikon Z5, Nikon Z6, Nikon Z6 ii, Nikon Z7, Nikon Z7 ii cameras.