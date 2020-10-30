If you’ve a Nikon Z camera and would like to use some of your best manual focus lenses with it, there is a new solution available, and it comes from a new company, Megadap.

A new manufacturer of electronic adapters, Megadap announces a world’s first: an adapter for Nikon Z cameras which can turn manual focus lenses into autofocus.

The Megadap Leica M – Nikon Z Autofocus Adapter is a bridge between old manual lenses and modern AF systems. The adapter, a world’s first according to the company behind it, Megadap can be used with Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and it allows users to pick Leica manual focus lenses and use them with the camera’s autofocus system. The adapter, says the company, is suitable for Nikon Z50, Nikon Z5, Nikon Z6, Nikon Z6 ii, Nikon Z7, Nikon Z7 ii cameras.

The new Megadap adapter replaces the focusing mechanism of the lens by incorporating an extendable bayonet structure. The adapter is built with electronic contacts to communicate with the Nikon Z cameras and utilizes the camera phase-detection autofocus algorithm to determine the focus spot. The motor in the adapter will then drive the bayonet to extend or retract. The distance between the lens and the camera sensor, says Megadap, “will hereby be adjusted until the focus is reached.”

According to the team responsible for the Megadap Leica M – Nikon Z Autofocus Adapter, the focusing experience is fast and precise. The adapter currently supports Single shot AF (AF-S), Continuous AF (AF-C) and servo AF (AF-F) mode. For AF-area, Single-point AF, Wide-area AF (S/L) and Auto-area AF can all be used.

Updated via firmware

Megadap has not forgotten Nikon Z users who own other brands of manual lenses. In fact, in addition to the Leica M-mount lenses, users can also stack additional adapters to turn lenses with other mounts (E.g. EF, F, FD, PK, MD, OM, M42, LR, CY, etc.) into autofocus. Owners of legacy manual lenses will now have an entirely new experience with the modern autofocus technology, says the company.

The company says that “unlike similar products being made for other camera systems, the new Megadap adapter is built with a new patented circular extension structure so that it is able to support heavier lenses and eradicate any potential wobbling bayonet issues after prolonged use. It also incorporates a much longer extension (maximum 6.5mm bayonet extension). This is longer than the focus throw of most manual lenses in the market and is gives the lens a much wider focusing range. A micro USB port is equipped for future firmware updates.”

The suggested retail price of Megadap Leica M – Nikon Z autofocus adapter is $349, and it can currently be purchased via the official webstore. Two years warranty and Fedex international shipping is provided for all direct purchase from the store.