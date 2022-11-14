A high-performance, high-quality, compact standard zoom lens in native mount on their X Mount system, the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary joins the prime lenses announced earlier this year.

The announcement of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary expands the SIGMA lineup for X Mount, joining the three fast-aperture prime lenses, the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, which were announced for the FUJIFILM X Mount platform earlier this year.

This long-awaited X Mount addition, the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, is SIGMA’s first APS-C size mirrorless dedicated zoom lens. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance, and high-quality SIGMA zoom lenses in native mount on their X Mount system. With a large F2.8 aperture zoom lens that need never leave your camera, this exceptionally light, bright, and sharp standard zoom for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras is the ultimate workhorse lens, according to SIGMA.

The first three lenses in SIGMA’s X Mount lineup were the wide-angle prime 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the standard prime 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and the telephoto prime 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. The lineup consists of focal lengths making a complete system for mirrorless camera users. Now, with the addition of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, a compact, lightweight, and high-performance large-aperture standard zoom lens, SIGMA offers a new option for this compact photographic system.

Easy-to-use zoom range

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction (Available on supported cameras only). The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

SIGMA notes that its Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary to FUJIFILM X Mount.

The compact body of the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary offers an easy-to-use zoom range of 27mm to 75mm in the 35mm format, a wide aperture of F2.8 throughout the entire zoom range that allows you to enjoy bokeh expressions, and sharp images achieved by the latest optical design technology. With a minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm and a maximum magnification of 1:2.8 (the minimum focusing distance and maximum magnification ratio are both values at the wide end), it allows photographers to take advantage of the compact shooting system, such as shooting close-ups of your subject.

Easy to carry around in daily life

The main feature of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is its overwhelmingly compact and lightweight body that maximizes the excellent portability and advantages of an APS-C mirrorless camera. Despite its large aperture of F2.8, it is the smallest and lightest in its class (as an AF compatible, F2.8 constant aperture zoom lens for APS-C, as of October 2022, by SIGMA) boasting a maximum diameter of 61.6mm, a length of 76.8mm and weight of 285g.( Size and weight measurements given for X Mount version). This makes the large-aperture standard zoom easy to carry around in daily life.

The SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for FUJIFILM X Mount will retail for $549 and will be available through authorized retail partners in early December 2022.