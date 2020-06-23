Free firmware updates for the Fujifilm X-A7 and the Fujifilm X-T200 are now available, to turn both cameras into high quality webcams. Mac support is next!

Last May Fujifilm introduced, a software designed to turn some Fujifilm’s cameras into webcams, but only for Windows. Now macOS support is announced, and new camera models added to the list.

The Fujifilm X-A7 and the Fujifilm X-T200 are the newest cameras added by the company to its list of X cameras that can be transformed into webcams. The trend, started by Canon, and soon followed by other companies, led Fujifilm to present its own solution. The new “Fujifilm X Webcam” software for Windows computers, turned models as the GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3 and X-T4 into high-quality webcams.

As ProVideo Coalition wrote at the time, “If you’ve a Fujifilm GFX100 camera and a Windows computer, you’ve a webcam that will make everybody go ‘Wow’. Not only do you have a huge sensor, with 102 million pixels, but you also have the option to choose the lens best adapted to each situation, and even the freedom to choose the Film Simulation mode that best suits your mood for each web-conference. Now, that’s a whole new world of options in terms of webcams, and it is all due to the constraints created by the pandemic.”

A new level of image quality

Customers response was overwhelming, as Fujifilm notes… except for those left out: owners of other Fujifilm cameras and Mac users, who asked “what about us?” and wanted an answer. The company is now trying to satisfy them, by expanding the number of models that are compatible with the “FUJIFILM X Webcam” software, while also announcing that mid-July Mac OS users will have a version to install on their machines.

The company announced this month that free firmware updates Fujifilm X-A7 and the Fujifilm X-T200 are now available . The new firmware will make it possible for you to use your X-A7 or X-T200 as a webcam for your online meeting by connecting the camera to your computer via USB. These cameras offer a dramatic improvement compared to normal webcams, taking your online meeting to a new level of image quality. We’ve written here at ProVideo Coalition about this aspect, having tested Canon’s software.

macOS version in July

Fujifilm also confirmed development of Fujifilm X Webcam for macOS, after “the overwhelming response from our customers” when the version for PC was launched. The macOS version is due to be released in mid-July 2020. The company added that it continues “to incorporate user feedback and requests to improve the performance of its digital cameras so that our customers can use them for many years to come and invest in the system with peace of mind.”

Follow the links on this page to download the firmware for your Fujifilm X-A7 or Fujifilm X-T200. The pages have all the information you need to downlaod and install the software. The simplicity of the process is what makes these solutions so interesting for many users. According to Fujifilm, once you install the “Fujifilm X Webcam” software, all you need to do is use a USB cable to connect the camera, to create a web-conferencing environment with much higher image quality. The enhanced quality of our digital cameras compared to built in webcams, says Fujifilm, “will improve your web conference with help from advanced functions such as the Film Simulation modes, which delivers Fujifilm’s unique color profiles.”

Windows PC users can download the software now, while macOS will have to wait, as noted until mid-July. Keep the link as reference. System requirements for the “Fujifilm X Webcam” software are as follows : Windows 10(x64), macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or macOS 10.15 (Catalina).