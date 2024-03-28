Blackmagic New Firmware; Camera 8.6 Public Beta

Blackmagic Design released Blackmagic Camera 8.6 Public Beta which adds support for cloud workflows on Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera and Cinema Camera 6K. This update allows you to upload clips from the camera’s new media pool to Blackmagic Cloud and even upload directly to DaVinci Resolve projects.

Also, the Blackmagic Camera 8.6 Public Beta adds webcam support from the USB‑C connection of Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras and Cinema Camera 6K. I think this update is likely my favorite from this news. While Blackmagic has many options to help one use one of Blackmagic’s cameras as a webcam, we always had to use another piece of hardware from Blackmagic. Now we have this function straight in the camera. This means you can connect to computers and stream live video using any major streaming software or platform in full HD resolution 1080p quality. With this new webcam support, productions can stream from anywhere worldwide.

This update also adds the ability to update and manage your camera via Ethernet, support for REST APIs for remote camera control, secure login and password support, network time protocol support, web media manager support, file transfer protocol support, and SMB file sharing support.

The following models have new features: Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, and the Cinema Camera 6K.

