Viltrox To Showcase New Lenses at Cine Gear 2024

Cine Gear 2024, Viltrox will be on-site to showcase its latest innovations, including the newly launched EPIC 25/100mm T2.0 1.33X PL, EPIC 35/50/75mm T2.0 1.33X PL/E/L, ZMOVE Cine Lens Diopter Kits and Mount Adapters, and the brand-new LUNA 30-300mm T4.0 ZOOM 10X PL.

Viltrox will introduce an exciting lineup of state-of-the-art lenses and toolkits at Cine Gear Expo 2024, which has been a premier event for the technology, entertainment, and media industries since 1996. The exhibited products, each meticulously engineered to meet the diverse needs of today’s filmmakers, include:

Viltrox EPIC Series

Viltrox EPIC 25/100mm T2.0 1.33X PL and Viltrox EPIC 35/50/75mm T2.0 1.33X PL/E/L: Newly launched, these are the only set of 1.33x anamorphic lenses covering full frame on the market, available in diverse focal lengths and mounts. Featuring a sleek white lens body, the EPIC Series delivers retro color expression and artistic tonal presentation, creating poetic film visuals. They include a T2.0 constant aperture for beautiful bokeh and oval light spots, a 1.33x constant squeeze ratio for consistent low image distortion, a natural blue flare effect, and a 2.35:1 movie widescreen effect. With minimal focus breathing and consistent optical performance from 15 years of R&D, these lenses come in a durable air transport-level protection case. Prices range around $3299, with the EPIC 25/100mm T2.0 1.33X PL at $3999.

Viltrox LUNA 30-300mm T4.0 ZOOM 10X PL

This highly anticipated lens, showcased earlier this year, will officially launch soon with an estimated price of $65,000. The LUNA 30-300mm T4.0 Zoom 10X features a unique white lens body design, impressive 10x optical zoom, full-frame coverage without vignetting, and a constant T4.0 aperture for consistent brightness and shallow depth of field. Structural advantages include an adjustable flange focal distance, parfocal design, stable focus, smooth zooming, magnetic filter attachment, and an integrated handle with a 3/8″ threaded base, making it a versatile tool for professional filmmakers.

Viltrox ZMOVE Cine Lens Diopter Kit & ZMOVE Series PL Mount Adapter

This ZMOVE professional-grade diopter kit enhances magnification and reduces the minimum focusing distance of cinema lenses. The ZMOVE PL series mount adapters allow PL mount lenses to fit L/E/Z/X/GFX/M43/R mount cameras, broadening compatibility. The ZMOVE Series Cine Lens Diopter Set is priced at $2599, and the ZMOVE PL Series Cine Lens Mount Adapter at $178.

Visitors can find Viltrox at booth #269 at Midwest and French Streets, Warner Bros. Studios.