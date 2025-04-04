Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic PYXIS 12K

Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic PYXIS 12K, which is packed full of their revolutionary 12K RGBW sensor. The PYXIS 12K features the same sensor as URSA Cine 12K LF, which has a massive 16 stops of dynamic range. It also features dual CFexpress media recorders, 10G Ethernet, and Blackmagic Cloud global sync. Shooters can choose between L-Mount, PL, or Locking EF lens mount PYXIS 12K models.

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$4,995.

Blackmagic PYXIS

models now feature a large full-frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032 or a massive 12288 x 8040. The biggest benefit within the PYXIS 12K is not the 12K, actually, but the high frame rates offered for 8K and 6K. I don’t know many who are shooting 12K, but there is always the option to do so with the PYXIS 12K. Plus, PYXIS lets DPs shoot up to 112 fps on the PYXIS 12K. Combining those speeds with Blackmagic color science gives users a pretty powerful punch.

Using the full area of the sensor gives users a unique open gate 3:2 image, letting them reframe their shots in post-production. More than anything, open gate 3:2 means shooters can frame for their widescreen while keeping vertical room in the frame for vertical video needs. One can also shoot true 6:5 anamorphic without cropping, making widescreen cinematic images more detailed and in higher resolution. For those Super 35mm purists, the PYXIS 12K can window the sensor for that classic Super 35 look.

You can choose between L-mount, EF, or PL lenses. Remember that these lens mounts are not changeable. Once you have the PL Version, that’s what you have, and you can’t change it. The L-Mount model offers the most flexibility as L-Mount can be adapted for the most variety of lenses of the three mount options. The EF model lets users use high quality photographic lenses they already own. The PL model allows users to work with PL cinema lenses like from Zeiss, ARRI, Cooke, and more without needing an adapter.

Blackmagic PYXIS models can shoot in all standard resolutions and frame rates from HD up to DCI 4K, 6K, 8K, and even 12K. Blackmagic PYXIS 12K features a multi-scale sensor that lets users shoot in 12K, 8K, or 4K at the full sensor size. Shoot up to 40 fps at 12288 x 8040 3:2 open gate or 60 fps at 12288 x 5112 2.4:1 and 112 fps at 4096 x 2160 4K. With the 6K model, users can shoot up to 36 fps at 6048 x 4032 3:2 open gate or 60 fps at 4096 x 2160 4K DCI.

The built-in LCD on Blackmagic PYXIS is more than just a simple status display. It’s a 4″ high-resolution HDR touchscreen that is also perfect for monitoring and reviewing shots on set. Its full HD resolution means users can frame and focus their shots without needing to carry around a bulky external monitor.

Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is a versatile 5″ HDR touchscreen monitor with full camera control that can be mounted almost anywhere. It provides the same controls and overlays as PYXIS’ built in LCD, so it’s perfect to use when rigging or accessories block the internal display. Multiple mounting points make it easy to attach on any camera rig and use as a large viewfinder for easier focusing and framing. Or use it as an assist station so crew can frame and monitor shots from any position on set. Plus, the bright 1500 nit display and removable sunshade ensure visibility, even in sunlight.

Blackmagic PYXIS supports the optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF to make outdoors and handheld shooting accurate and easy. Users get an integrated high quality 1920 x 1080 color OLED display with built in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide focus adjustment.

The innovative side plates expand the riggability of their camera even further. The standard plate included with Blackmagic PYXIS is made from the same aircraft grade aluminum as the camera body and features 2 1/4″ thread mounts and one 3/8″ thread mount, allowing users to add microphones, brackets or other accessories. Or users can attach the included SSD plate which offers a convenient location to securely attach a USB-C drive for recording or even a mobile phone for live streaming.

Blackmagic PYXIS records in Blackmagic RAW to preserve control of detail, exposure and color during post production. It also records HD H.264 proxies in real time making it easy to share media around the world in minutes. This means their images always maintain unprecedented resolution and quality for color, keying, compositing, reframing, stabilization and tracking in HD, 4K, 6K, 8K or even a massive 12K.

The Blackmagic PYXIS features two built-in CFexpress card recorders and a USB-C expansion port for recording directly to external flash media disks or an SSD. CFexpress media are more durable and faster than even older media, so they are perfect for recording full-resolution, 12-bit Blackmagic RAW files. Plus, with dual CFexpress slots, users can keep recording because they can hot-swap full cards without stopping.

Blackmagic PYXIS records an HD proxy in H.264 in addition to the camera original media. The small proxy file can upload to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, even as the camera’s recording, so their media is available back at the studio in real-time. The ability to transfer media directly into the DaVinci Resolve media bin as editors are working is revolutionary and has never before been possible. Any editor working anywhere in the world will get the shots.

When uploading to Blackmagic Cloud, users can use an Apple or Android phone to get a connection to the internet via mobile data. Simply connect the phone to the USB-C port and Blackmagic PYXIS will configure for mobile data. Users can also connect via wired Ethernet using the camera’s Ethernet port. This lets users get their media out as they shoot so post-production teams anywhere in the world can start work in real time.

Blackmagic PYXIS features a wide range of connections for audio, monitoring, power and more. The camera includes a 12G-SDI out for monitoring with support for HDR and Ultra HD output. That means users can connect an SDI display for on set monitoring of images, with or without overlays that show critical information and camera status. SDI allows for much longer cable runs than HDMI making it easier to reach monitors that are further away on set.

Blackmagic PYXIS features a built hardware streaming engine that supports RTMP and SRT streaming to YouTube, Facebook, X and more. For internet access, users have two options, one to connect via Ethernet or they can connect a 4G or 5G phone for mobile data. As the streaming is built into the camera, users can see the stream status and data rate in the viewfinder and the LCD.

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K Features

36 x 24mm full frame RGBW 12K 12288 x 8040 sensor.

Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and 9K Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

Multi scale RGBW sensor for capturing 12K, 8K or 4K at the full sensor size.

Choice of models with L-Mount, PL or locking EF lens mounts.

Records full resolution up to 40 fps or 112 fps at 8K.

Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies.

Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording.

10G Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming.

Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

Optional Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor.

Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay.

Professional mini XLR input with 48 volt phantom power.

Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, X and more.

High capacity BP-U series batteries.

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K Availability and Price

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K will be available in July for US$4,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.