Viltrox announced, in the company’s own words, “an exciting new full-frame lens” in the Viltrox Air series, the Viltrox AF 50mm F2.0 Air FE/Z, with compact, lightweight design and exceptional image quality.

The new AF 50mm F2.0 Air FE/Z lens from Viltrox is, the company claims, “not just nifty, the ultimate fifty”, a lens indispensable for both beginners and professional photographers.

The standard 50mm angle of view that so many praised for so long continues to be a valid choice today, and a lens photographers should keep in their bag all the time. It renders natural, lifelike images, performing well in portraits, street photography, landscapes, and capturing everyday moments. This all-round lens is so easy to carry and to use that it is indispensable for both beginners and professional photographers. It is compatible with full-frame mirrorless cameras, Viltrox says, thus working with a wide range of mirrorless camera models to suit diverse user needs.

The Viltrox AF 50mm F2.0 Air FE/Z features a compact, lightweight design. Building on the Air series’ signature lightweight design, this lens delivers exceptional image quality without compromise. Advanced optics, including 3 ED and 4 high-refractive-index lenses, are fitted compactly into a palm-sized body, ensuring exceptional sharpness edge-to-edge. HD nano multilayer coating further enhances clarity. This design minimizes chromatic aberration, delivering clean, sharp, and clear imaging across the entire frame.

The silent Viltrox STM motor provides efficient and precise, fast autofocus. The lens offers full-frame coverage and is compatible with a wide range of camera models. The compact design enhances ease of use, allowing for spontaneous shots. The F2.0 large aperture achieves, Viltrox notes, “beautiful blurry background to emphasize the subject, and also helps capture sharp images in low light.”

The lens weighs only 205g-220g, so it’s easy to carry – even fitting in a pocket – and always ready to use, allowing users to capture fleeting moments in an instant. The light weight and compact size also ensure steadier handheld shooting.

The Viltrox AF 50mm F2.0 Air FE/Z, available for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z, will be on display at NAB 2025 with other lenses from Viltrox. The new 50mm lens is available from Viltrox with a price of $199.