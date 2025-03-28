Viltrox will be unveiling a wide range of previously unreleased camera lenses, monitors and flashlights at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas.

Viltrox will show a series of new products at NAB 2025 but will also hold a regular series of events at the Viltrox booth, with photographers and DPs speaking about their craft.

An extensive range of Viltrox lenses, monitors and accessories will be on show at the company’s booth (SL11010) during NAB 2025, that takes place from April 6-9, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall Lower.

Viltrox will be showing new lenses, including the AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE, which delivers, the company claims, exceptional image quality and low-light performance; the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, a full-frame large aperture autofocus lens which redefines portrait photography with sharp details – even in low light – and stunning background bokeh; and also the new Viltrox 50mm F2.0 Air lens. Complementing these lenses is the new Viltrox Vintage Z1 Flash Light, a compact, lightweight retro-style flashlight with professional control and great battery life.

Viltrox will also be showing the DC-A1 Camera Monitor, a 7-inch ultra-bright HD touchscreen monitor designed to meet the needs of professional filmmakers and photographers with a 2800-nit ultra-bright display, and the Viltrox DC L1/L2 monitor, which provides a powerful display and exceptional performance from its large but lightweight 7-inch screen – with a 170° viewing angle and multi-angle frame for a detailed, immersive monitoring experience.

On each day of the NAB 2025 show, Viltrox will hold a regular series of events at the Viltrox booth, with photographers speaking, and prize raffles of exclusive Viltrox gear for attendees. From April 6-8 these events will occur at the same time each day.

David Guerrero (Dgphotoholic) will talk from 11:00am to 11:45am about ‘The Magic of Bokeh: Creating Dreamy Portrait via LAB Series Lenses’. From 1:30pm to 2:15pm, Viltrox Ambassador, Francisco Joel Hernandez (Francisco) will share his thoughts on ‘Framing the Soul: The Art of Portrait Photography via LAB Series Lenses’. From 3:00pm to 3:45pm, noted DP and Cinematographer, Daniel Woiwode (@cineharmonia), will speak on the subject of ‘Cinematic and Commercial Shots by Viltrox Anamorphic’.

Each of these speeches will be followed by a raffle with multiple Viltrox lenses and monitors as prizes: including AF 135mm F1.8 LAB FE lenses, DC-X Series Monitors, AF 56mm F1.7 Air XF lenses, and AF 20mm F2.8 Air FE lenses.

On the concluding day of the NAB show, April 9, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM, there will be one final event: Francisco Joel Hernandez (Francisco) will again give a talk on ‘Framing the Soul: The Art of Portrait Photography’. Two Viltrox DC-X Series Monitors will be raffled as prizes to the audience immediately following this talk.