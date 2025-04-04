Blackmagic Design today announced the new Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip, two new accessories that transform Blackmagic PYXIS into a flexible run and gun camera for broadcast and documentary work.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle includes an integrated HD OLED viewfinder, stereo microphone, record start/stop, and custom function buttons. The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip is a side grip for video production and includes a zoom rocker and hand strap for secure and comfortable shooting. Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle will be priced at US$895, and the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip at US$119.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle is a convenient top handle that attaches to Blackmagic PYXIS cameras. But it’s more than just a simple handle, it’s a powerful accessory that helps bring digital film quality to broadcast and television production. The integrated viewfinder makes outdoors and handheld shooting accurate and easy! Users get a high quality HD OLED display with built in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide -4 to +4 focus adjustment. A built in digital focus chart ensures users get perfect viewfinder focus setup. Users can also view important status information such as frame guides. The viewfinder even pivots up and down, making it easier to shoot comfortably from high or low positions.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle also incorporates a high quality stereo microphone with an ultra low noise floor for great sound in any location. In conjunction with the professional audio connections on Blackmagic PYXIS cameras, this additional microphone lets users record separate audio tracks without an external mixer. The top of the handle also features a tally light, customizable function buttons, a record start/stop button and an assignable zoom rocker which lets users control compatible zoom lenses. There are even two 1/4″ thread mounts for attaching accessories such as video lights or wireless receivers. Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle is simple to install onto the camera and connects via a single USB-C cable which attaches using locking screws for a secure connection.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip is a video style side grip for broadcast production with Blackmagic PYXIS cameras. It incorporates an adjustable hand strap for secure and comfortable shooting with a conveniently located record start/stop button that users can easily access with their thumb. There is even a customizable zoom rocker that lets users control compatible zoom lenses. Like the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle, the PYXIS Pro Grip is easy to attach to Blackmagic PYXIS cameras and connects to the camera’s USB-C port, or into the USB-C loop port on the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle when attached.

My Thoughts on the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle

I like the idea of using the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle with a PYXIS. The addition of features borrowed from the camcorder family is very nice I feel like one key piece is missing from this package – the fold out LCD screen on the side of the camera. If one wants that original camcorder feeling of operating the camera with your eye away from the small viewfinder then you’ll need to add the PYXIS monitor which isn’t too expensive. Then you’ll have that camcorder feeling.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle Features

Broadcast top handle for Blackmagic PYXIS cameras.

Built in HD OLED display with precision glass optics.

Built in stereo microphone.

Record start /stop button.

Assignable function buttons.

Zoom control for compatible zoom lenses.

1/4″ mounting points for accessories.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip Features

Broadcast side grip for Blackmagic PYXIS cameras.

Adjustable hand strap.

Record start /stop button.

Zoom control for compatible zoom lenses.

Availability and Price

The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle will be priced at US$895 and the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip at US$119, excluding local duties and taxes.