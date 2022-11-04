With so many users watching content on mobile devices, some of the most traditional websites, created for desktop computers, are difficult to browse. Aware of the fact, SIGMA has a new website.

Rebuilt from the ground up, www.sigmaphoto.com is optimized for an informative, enjoyable, and visually compelling experience on screens of all sizes, from phones to studio monitors.

The most recent press-release from SIGMA is not about the return of the Foveon sensor or any new lens from the company, this time the news is all about a website; SIGMA America introduces new website redesigned for streamlined browsing experience on any platform read the press-release. Rebuilt from the ground up, www.sigmaphoto.com is optimized for an informative, enjoyable, and visually compelling experience on screens of all sizes, from smartphones to studio monitors.

A core goal of the new site was to improve the experience for all site visitors, wherever they are, and on whatever device they may be using. This started with a new foundation, built on Magento Cloud Commerce 2, that significantly reduced load times. Combined with rethinking the product organization structure and modernizing the user experience for a mobile-first approach, this enabled a robust and easy-to-navigate site that is performant on all devices.

“Our new design modernizes our online experience, allowing customers to easily find and compare the depth and breadth of SIGMA lens and camera offerings in a visually engaging format,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, SIGMA America President. “From hobbyist photographers to Hollywood filmmakers, the site has been crafted to inform and inspire while guiding the user to the right gear for their purposes.”

The e-commerce and dealer-finder focus is complemented by a wealth of educational content from SIGMA’s talented team of contributors on the redesigned blog.

SIGMA America Ambassadors

The site itself also delivers on the product promise. SIGMA is a leader in crafting tools for creative visual content and, as such, the site is richly illustrated with imagery captured with its products. Most of the photography comes from SIGMA America Ambassadors, a group of elite working professionals who have chosen SIGMA photographic and cinematic gear for their work, including Global Vision lenses in the Art, Sports, Contemporary and Cine lines, and often incorporating the innovative fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The website was designed and developed in partnership with Blue Collar Agency, Hood River, Oregon, SIGMA America’s digital agency of record, under the direction of managing partners Rob McCready and Tom Lehman.

Key updates include:

Revamped homepage displays new announcements and information in a visually stunning way

Improved product search functionality via new taxonomies

“Build Your Own Kit” Cine lens bundle pricing tool

Implementation of a real-time, dynamic “find a product” data exchange with authorized dealers’ stock

Streamlined customer experience and full purchase functionality on all platforms

Educational discount programs for students and educators

Streamlined product registration

Improved online warranty support services

Redesigned blog and workshops/events pages

New Press Room for company news, product images, and media inquiries

Experience the new website at www.sigmaphoto.com.