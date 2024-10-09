Pro Video Coalition sent contributor Alec C. Cohen to Cinegear Expo Atlanta to document some exciting industry developments.

At CineGear Atlanta 2024, the Sigma booth was a hotspot for innovation, showcasing some of the most anticipated developments in the world of lens technology. Alec from PVC gave us an insightful tour of the booth, where Sigma presented several exciting new products designed to cater to the demands of professional cinematographers and photographers alike. The focus was on their highly versatile zoom lenses, prime options, and the groundbreaking addition of autofocus to their Sony-compatible lenses. Let’s dive into the highlights of Sigma’s showcase at CineGear Atlanta.

The Sigma 28-45mm T2 Cine Zoom Lens

One of the most exciting developments at the Sigma booth was the confirmation of the Sigma 28-45mm T2 Cine Zoom Lens with autofocus. This lens, aimed at Sony users, marks a significant advancement in the world of cinema lenses. Typically, cinema lenses lack autofocus capabilities, hindering fast-paced shooting environments. Sigma has addressed this gap by introducing an autofocus feature to this zoom lens, which could potentially revolutionize how filmmakers work, especially when using the lens with Sony’s powerful Alpha series cameras.

While the lens was not physically available at CineGear, its autofocus addition was confirmed, stirring considerable excitement among professionals. This lens is expected to offer fast, accurate focusing without compromising on optical quality. With its broad focal range and constant T2 aperture, the Sigma 28-45mm will likely become a go-to option for filmmakers looking for a high-performance, reliable, and now automated solution for their cinematic needs.

For those already using Sony cameras, the autofocus feature in this lens is a dream come true. Many shooters prefer manual focus for cinematic control, but autofocus in a zoom lens designed specifically for cinema creates opportunities for more spontaneous and dynamic filmmaking. This feature could also appeal to hybrid shooters who often transition between stills and video work, simplifying their workflow.

The Sigma Art 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN: Expanding Possibilities

Another lens that garnered attention at the Sigma booth was the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN, a full-frame zoom designed for professionals who require both versatility and high-end performance. Sigma has always been known for producing top-tier optics at competitive prices, and this lens is no exception. The 28-105mm focal range makes it a superb choice for a variety of shooting conditions, from wide-angle landscapes to medium-telephoto portraits.

What sets this lens apart is its constant f/2.8 aperture, which allows for beautiful depth of field control and exceptional low-light performance. Whether you’re shooting in the early morning light or capturing night-time cityscapes, the lens delivers sharp, detailed images with excellent color rendition. Its build quality, typical of Sigma’s Art series, is robust, ensuring durability even in demanding shooting environments.

CineGear visitors were particularly excited about how this lens complements Sigma’s other zoom options. Alec from PVC mentioned that while he personally uses the Sigma 28-70mm f2.8, he sometimes needs just a bit more reach, which the 28-105mm provides. This makes it a flexible choice for those looking to expand their shooting range without sacrificing quality.

At $1,499, we expect this lens to be really popular with photographers and solo shooters, it being a great and versatile lens.

New RF Mount Lenses for Canon Shooters

Sigma also made waves with its announcement of new RF mount lenses, expanding their compatibility for Canon users. These lenses include a range of zoom and prime lenses, catering to a wide variety of shooting needs. The zoom lineup features the DC DN 18-50mm f/2.8 and 10-18mm f/2.8 lenses, which offer excellent coverage for everyday and wide-angle shooting, respectively. These lenses are lightweight, making them an ideal option for those who frequently shoot handheld or on the move.

In addition to zoom lenses, Sigma introduced several new RF prime lenses: 16mm f/1.4, 23mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and 56mm f/1.4. These lenses are known for their fast apertures, compact designs, and exceptional image quality. They provide Canon shooters with a versatile range of primes that excel in low-light conditions and deliver gorgeous bokeh, ideal for portrait work, event photography, and creative filmmaking.

These lenses range from $319 to $609 and will be hitting the market soon!