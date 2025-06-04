The lineup of 12 lenses that make the Aizu Prime family boasts unparalleled brightness, refined expression, and reliable performance that embodies the proven technology and quality of “Made in Aizu, Japan”.

Sigma Corporation announces Aizu Prime Line, the world’s first cinema lens line, to feature T1.3 across all focal lengths, and available in PL Mount and Sony E- Mount.

An optical system developed exclusively for cinema applications is at the core of the new Aizu Prime lineup, which, according to Sigma, establishes the new standard. Boasting unparalleled brightness, refined expression, and reliable performance, the Aizu Prime Line embodies the proven technology and quality of “Made in Aizu, Japan”, which is part of the appeal of the new family.

Sigma says that ” while maintaining modern sharpness, they avoid rigid or harsh depictions—delivering a natural, organic look. They provide quiet elegance and depth to the image, with distortion and focus breathing carefully minimized to ensure visual consistency, even in dynamic scenes.”

The Aizu Prime Line is the world’s first lineup of large-format cinema lenses to achieve an aperture value of T1.3 across all focal lengths, as of June 2025, according to Sigma. The T1.3 aperture enables exceptionally shallow depth of field and graceful bokeh, seamlessly separating the subject while preserving a natural sense of depth and dimensionality. This refined visual language draws the viewer into the frame with a subtle yet powerful presence.

The Aizu Prime Line is designed as a system to cover a wide range of focal lengths from 18mm to 125mm. Initially, 8 core lenses ranging from 25mm to 75mm are being released, followed by 18mm and 21mm wide-angle lenses, and 100mm and 125mm telephoto lenses. Sigma claims that ”this comprehensive system, covering from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto, is adaptable to diverse scenes and compositions.”

Here is some more information about the new Aizu Prime family:

Completely consistent look

Consistency of color balance, contrast, and flare characteristics ensures seamless integration between scenes, bringing a high level of harmony to the entire visual narrative across the lineup from 18mm to 125mm.

⌀46.3mm image circle

The large ⌀46.3mm image circle ensures full coverage not only for full-frame and Super 35 formats, but also for the latest large-format cameras such as the ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate and VistaVision. This capability enables uncompromised filmmaking across a diverse range of projects.

High-impact close-up expression

The short minimum focusing distance enables striking close-up shots. By getting closer to the subject, the Aizu Prime lenses create visual tension and dramatic effects, adding impactful depth to the imagery.

A compact design that unleashes creativity

Despite being built for large-format coverage and featuring an ultra-fast T1.3 aperture, the Aizu Prime lenses remain remarkably lightweight. This rare balance of exceptional speed and mobility offers the flexibility and creative freedom demanded by modern productions—from dolly and Steadicam to gimbal and handheld operation.

Precise operation and durability

The Aizu Prime lenses offer precise control, exceptional durability, and ease of maintenance. Despite its compact housing, it delivers unwavering reliability in demanding shooting environments. Every mechanical detail—from the wide focus rotation angle to the equal-pitch aperture ring—embodies the engineering expertise cultivated through the Sigma High Speed Prime series.

Supports ZEISS eXtended Data

The Aizu Prime lenses support ZEISS eXtended Data, offering real-time lens metadata during shooting. It also enables the export of distortion and shading correction data, streamlining workflows for VFX productions.

The new Aizu Prime lenses will be available for PL Mount, Sony E-mount, with a suggested retail price of $8,299 USD. August 2025 is the launch date and the lenses are supplied with Cover Cine Lens Cap LCC-95 II, Rear Cap LCR III, and Lens Support Foot SF-61.