SIGMA will be exhibiting at IBC 2024, a professional imaging equipment exhibition in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, which opens on September 13.

Under the theme of “Rediscovery”, the SIGMA booth at IBC 2024 will include a range of features that will enable visitors to rediscover the creative potential of the acclaimed SIGMA CINE LENS series.

SIGMA Corporation announced that it is exhibiting at IBC 2024, and that one of the highlights of its presence is a prototype SIGMA 28-45mm T2 Cine zoom lens. Currently under development, and based on the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art, a popular optic with film-makers, this fast-aperture cine zoom is set to be SIGMA’s first ever cinema lens with AF, and is equipped with features including a focus ring with distance indicator, a click-free aperture ring, and compatibility with Φ95mm matte boxes.

The company says that the entire SIGMA CINE LENS line-up, consisting of the FF High Speed Prime Line, High Speed Zoom Line, FF Zoom Line, and FF Classic Prime Line, will be on display at IBC 2024. All products will be available to try in a dedicated testing space, and SIGMA’s team of experts from around the world will be on hand to answer your questions.

SIGMA will also have, in its booth, a forum for sharing and interacting, “The Communication Lounge”, that serves as a base for this year’s “Rediscovery” theme, as well as a café counter that doubles as a testing space. The lounge can be used as a home base for both visitors and SIGMA to share information on products and production, exchange ideas on business and photography, and more.

The “Shot on SIGMA” corner features award-winning films shot using SIGMA CINE LENSES. Visitors can also view a new demo reel for the “Classic Art Prime” range of optics, which showcases the unique expressive character of uncoated lenses and the creative possibilities they can offer.

The “Made in Aizu, Japan” corner showcases a range of internal and external component parts as well as a number of unpainted lenses to reveal the premium build quality and expert craftsmanship of SIGMA products. All SIGMA lenses are designed and built to the very highest standard at SIGMA’s sole production site in Aizu, Japan.

A small party is being held at the SIGMA booth on the first day of the exhibition (September 13) from around 4:30pm. For more details, please ask SIGMA staff at the booth on that day.