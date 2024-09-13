Sigma Shows Proof-of-concept 28-45mm T2.0 Cine AF

SIGMA will show off the 28-45mm T2.0 Cine AF Prototype lens at IBC 2024, which has just started in Amsterdam. Built on the optical formula of the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, introduced this past June, this is SIGMA’s first ever cine lens with AF, and is equipped with features including a focus ring with distance indicator, a click-free aperture ring, and compatibility with Φ95mm matte boxes. The Zoom rotation is 60°, and the focus rotation is 200°. The L Mount version, shown here, is 6 inches long and weighs in at 44.1 oz. (Sony E Mount version is 6.1 oz and the same weight.

Sigma 28-45mm T2.0 Cine AF Prototype lens

For those of us who have used Sigma Cinema Lenses in the past, this prototype may be a natural progression for Sigma Cinema Lenses. I often switch between using autofocus and manual focus during each shoot. I’d definitely prefer to have a more cinema-style manual lens when I switch away from AF. At 6 inches in length, this lens may be a perfect gimbal companion.