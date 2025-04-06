Saramonic will be exhibiting at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 6 to 9 in North Hall, Booth N2275, where the new Saramonic K9 UHF audio system can be seen for the first time.

Embargo Time: April 6th, 4:00 PM PDT

A leader in professional audio technology, Saramonic has unveiled the Saramonic K9, a groundbreaking dual-channel digital UHF wireless audio system at NAB Show 2025. Designed to meet the exacting demands of filmmakers, sound engineers, and broadcast professionals, the K9 pushes the boundaries of wireless audio transmission with global UHF compatibility, 32-bit float onboard recording, and precise timecode synchronization.

The company claims the K9 represents a new standard in wireless microphone systems. Engineered for interference-free, high-fidelity sound, the Saramonic K9 operates across an ultra-wide UHF spectrum (550-960 MHz). Its auto-frequency scanning selects the most stable channel, even in congested RF environments, with GPS-based frequency updates for seamless global use. With a 130 dB input range and 120 dB analog output, the system delivers cinema-quality sound, capturing everything from the softest whispers to the loudest peaks with uncompromising clarity.

The Saramonic K9 features professional-grade features for every production:

32-bit Float Onboard Recording with 32 GB Storage for Secure Backup – Preserves pristine audio quality, eliminating distortion and ensuring seamless post-production flexibility.

Wireless & Wired Timecode Sync – Allows effortless frame-accurate audio-video alignment, cutting down on post-production work.

Smart App-Controlled Workflow – The Saramonic System App manages up to 48 devices, supporting remote frequency selection, gain control, real-time monitoring, and firmware updates.

Industry-Leading ⌀3mm Lavalier Mic – The smallest and most durable lav mic in its class, featuring IP67 water and dust resistance.

Dual-Screen Displays – Added top display on receiver for easy info scanning without bag digs.

Designed for the demands of filmmaking and live broadcasts, the Saramonic K9 is the go-to solution for professionals requiring reliable, ultra-low latency wireless audio. Whether on a film set, covering live sports, or reporting breaking news, the K9’s advanced RF stability and crystal-clear audio quality make it a game changer for the industry.

Saramonic mentions “unmatched versatility and extended power” noting that “with up to 9 hours of battery life on its transmitter and USB-C fast charging, the K9 is built for extended shoots. It seamlessly integrates with cameras, recorders, mixers, and mobile devices, making it a universal solution for content creators.“

The Saramonic K9 is available in two versions:

Global Version – Supports 32-bit float onboard recording, timecode sync and full UHF spectrum support.

US Version – Due to local patent restrictions in the US, the K9 cannot use 32-bit onboard recording and wireless transmission simultaneously in this country. However, it still retains 32-bit float onboard recording and timecode features. This restriction is enforced through software control based on geographic location. When used outside the US, GPS detection enables full functionality of both 32-bit float recording and timecode synchronization.

The US Version is priced at USD 999.99, and the Global Version is available at EUR 999.00 / GBP 949.00. Both versions can be purchased via Saramonic’s official website, U.S. online store, and Amazon.