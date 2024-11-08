Saramonic introduces the Saramonic Ultra 2-Channel Wireless Microphone System, aiming to set a new standard for professional-grade wireless audio recording.

Designed to meet the demands of content creators, filmmakers, and audio professionals, the Saramonic Ultra delivers seamless audio-video integration with Timecode, and 32-bit float onboard recording.

Designed to offer precision and flexibility for professionals, the new Saramonic Ultra Wireless Mic System delivers seamless audio-video integration with Timecode, unparalleled sound quality with 32-bit float onboard recording, and reduced risks of distortion with 130 dB SPL.

The Saramonic Ultra’s Timecode Synchronization ensures frame-accurate audio-video alignment across multiple devices, streamlining post-production workflows for filmmakers and broadcasters. Along with 32-bit float onboard recording and 8 GB of onboard storage, professionals can capture a wide dynamic range, ensuring distortion-free audio, whether recording in quiet or loud environments.

The ClearVoice Technology used enhances vocal clarity through intelligent noise cancellation, with Vocal Boost and Low-Cut modes to eliminate unwanted noise. The Automatic Gain Control (AGC) further ensures consistent audio levels, automatically adjusting to the surrounding noise without manual intervention. Here is some more information about the Saramonic Ultra:

Ready for Any Challenge

The Saramonic Ultra excels in both high-noise settings and quiet environments, handling sound levels up to 130 dB SPL. Its external antenna ensures stable wireless performance over distances up to 300 meters. The IPX5 waterproof rating of the transmitters guarantees reliable operation even in challenging weather conditions.

Comfortable, Intuitive, and Highly Compatible Design

The 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen allows users to monitor audio levels, battery life, and signal strength in real-time. Combined with the knob, the Saramonic Ultra’s intuitive interface makes navigating and adjusting settings on the receiver (RX) easier and more efficient. The Lightning and USB-C connectors come with interchangeable terminals, while the 3.5mm female jack serves as a fixed port for connecting cameras or other audio devices. This design ensures seamless compatibility with various equipment, further enhancing the user experience.

Versatile use cases

The Saramonic Ultra is ideal for a wide range of professional audio applications:

Film Production and Content Creation: Timecode synchronization and 32-bit float recording ensure impeccable audio-video alignment across multiple cameras, simplifying post-production.

Live Events and Performances: With its ability to handle high SPL and intelligent noise cancellation, the Saramonic Ultra excels in dynamic environments such as concerts and live broadcasts.

Outdoor and Challenging Audio Settings: The IPX5 waterproof design and automatic gain control make the Saramonic Ultra ideal for field reporting and outdoor shoots, even in adverse weather conditions.

The Saramonic Ultra is available in two configurations:

Standard Version: $269

Dual Lavalier Mic Version: $299

The Saramonic Ultra will be available for pre-order starting November 7th, with an official launch on November 21st, and both versions will be accessible through Saramonic’s official online store and global retail partners. Content creators and professionals are encouraged to explore the system’s capabilities through Saramonic’s online launch event and the hands-on experience sessions in the following months.