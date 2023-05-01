The first wireless microphone that has a touch screen, the Blink Me delivers high-quality sound to cameras, mobile devices, recorders, mixers, and other 3.5mm TRS or TRRS input and USB-C devices.

According to Saramonic, the Blink Me is a next-generation, 2-person clip-on smart wireless microphone system that delivers high-quality sound to 3.5mm and USB-C input cameras, smartphones, computers, recorders, mixers and much more. Its two touchscreen microphone transmitters with built-in omnidirectional mics feature high-definition onboard recording, active noise-cancellation, a customizable user interface screen, and settings control. It also features a dual-channel receiver with advanced control functionality for both the receiver and transmitters, simultaneous analog and digital audio output, headphone out, and much more. The system is paired with an exclusive App for even more control, and customization features, plus video and audio recording.

The Blink Me’s optimized 2.4GHz wireless transmission technology ensures a reliable and steady stream of audio. It provides adequate storage for up to 15 hours of 48kHz/24bit audio recording, preventing frame drop, data loss, and other issues. It also provides, according to Saramonic, a secondary audio safety track at -6 dB that can be recorded as a backup in the event of unusual technical difficulties.

The Saramonic App

The Blink Me stands out with its ultra-long battery life, lasting up to 9 hours with the transmitters and 24 hours with the receiver. The receiver offers 4.5 hours of battery life for each transmitter automatically. Utilizing a patented design, the receiver also doubles as a charging dock, making it easy to keep the system powered up on the go.

The Blink Me features flexible mono and stereo functions, allowing users to enjoy more flexibility in post-production. One-click noise reduction, real-time and playback monitoring, and the ability to record two devices at the same time make the Blink Me ideal for live streaming.

The Blink Me takes control and customization to the next level with the Saramonic App. Adding the Saramonic App allows you to customize the transmitters’ UI to feature a new theme or add your logo or picture. It also gives you control over the transmitter button functions, allowing you to change what the transmitters’ buttons do to optimize your production workflow. It also includes the Saramonic SmartRecorder built-in, giving you free full featured video and audio recording apps, an ideal app recorder for the Blink Me and other microphones. Both feature gain control, low-cut filters, noise-reduction, voice enhance, and much more.