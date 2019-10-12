Whether you need a microphone for your smartphone or DSLR, IK Multimedia has a solution for you, with the new iRig Mics available next November. Discover the new Creator series products.

Designed with video in mind, the new iRig Mic Video is an affordable solution, at $129.99, to capture crystal clear audio, says IK Multimedia. From news-worthy broadcasts to ensemble performances and everything in between, this noise-rejecting digital shotgun-style microphone will make your sound stand out from the crowd, with serious production quality.

Compatible with the widest range of devices – smartphones, tablets and DSLR cameras – iRig Mic Video has you covered no matter where or how you create videos. And with multiple mounting options, iRig Mic Video can take you from one scene to another at a moment’s notice. iRig Mic Video works with any app that records audio and also offers a 10 db pre-amplifier to boost the signal for use with DSLR camera audio circuits.

IRig Mic Video, for smartphones and DSLRs

iRig Mic Video includes a convenient magnetic mount (similar to the one used in the iRig Mic Cast HD), plus a hot shoe adaptor for mounting to DSRLs. With the included Lightning, Micro-USB, USB-C and DSLR cables, users can switch between a serious studio setup and an ultra-mobile outdoor rig at a moment’s notice. Those users looking for a small but comprehensive lightweight and portable video rig should check the iRig Mic Video Kit combining iRig Mic Video and iKlip Grip Pro, IK’s multi-function smartphone and camera stand, that transforms from handgrip to monopod to tripod in seconds. The iRig Mic Video Kit costs $169.99.

IK Multimedia also announced new pocket-sized mics and mobile interface provide crystal clear audio for recording video, live-streaming and more, the iRig Mic Cast and iRig Mic Cast HD. These mobile-friendly devices are designed to be easy-to-use solutions for capturing high-quality audio wherever you go. Broadcasters, podcasters, vloggers, musicians, travelers, social media influencers, this is for you!

iRig Mic Cast 2, a travel-friendly microphone

Weighing in at just a few ounces, the iRig Mic Cast 2 is an affordable, ultra-compact, travel-friendly solution for crisp, clear voice recordings for YouTube videos, Instagram, live streams, and more! It’s featherweight mic mounts securely onto an iPad or smartphone. Its innovative magnetic design lets users snap it into place on their device in seconds (even with a case). iRig Mic Cast 2 works in both portrait and landscape orientation on phones and tablets with the included breakout cable. The iRig Mic Cast 2 costs $49.99.

The second tiny micro from IK Multimedia is the iRig Mic Cast HD, which offers all the core features of iRig Mic Cast 2 along with enhancements for professional use. It adds gold-sputtered capsules for superior sound, a 40 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response, and 24-bit, 96 kHz converters for crystal clear audio via Lightning, Micro-USB and USB-C cables, all included.

iRig Mic Cast HD, for professional use

To ensure the highest-quality recording in any situation, iRig Mic Cast HD offers adjustable sensitivity, making it even easier to use in a wide range of settings. For monitoring, iRig Mic Cast HD offers a headphone out with selectable direct or processed sound to ensure compatibility with the widest range of apps, as well as a multi-color LED for visual indication of the signal strength, eliminating worries about losing a take due to poor audio levels. The iRig Mic Cast HD costs $99.99.

IK Multimedia also introduced iRig Stream, an innovative stereo audio interface designed for musicians, podcasters and other creators looking to record or stream high-quality audio with their mobile device. Two line-level RCAs offer quick connection to mixers, keyboards and outboard gear, and the included Lightning, USB-C and USB-A cables can connect to the latest smartphones, tablets and laptops.

iRig Stream fits in a small pocket

A Stereo/Mono switch ensures compatibility with the widest range of apps, including mono-only apps, and a loopback feature to let you playback music on your device at the same time you stream. iRig Stream works with any app that records or streams audio or video, so you’ll never stop finding new ways to use it. To get you started, it includes iRig Recorder 3 LE (iPhone/iPad/Android) – an easy-to-use, high quality audio and video recording app. Record, trim, edit and share, right from your device.

iRig Stream is compact enough to slip into the pocket of your backpack, so it’s ideal for use on the go. It runs off your device’s battery, so there’s no batteries to run out mid-show, but can also charge your device with an optional power supply, to keep you going for extended sessions.The new iRig Stream costs $99.99.

All products are available for pre-order now from the IK Multimedia online store and from authorized IK dealers worldwide and will ship in early November.

