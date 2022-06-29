Unlike the many other ENG/interview/standup mics I have reviewed over the years (all of which have had an omnidirectional pickup pattern), the SR-HM7 from Saramonic is the first ENG mic to have a cardioid (unidirectional) pickup pattern.

As I have explained in past reviews of ENG (electronic news gathering, aka for interviews and standups) microphones, most of them are omnidirectional. All of them are long enough to accept a mic flag and fortunately lack an ON/OFF switch. From my observations, the most popular one used in TV news in the United States are currently the ElectroVoice RE50B and its more sensitive variant, the RE50N/D-B. Together, they have virtually replaced the earlier —yet still available— ElectroVoice 635, thanks to the RE50’s superior “mic within a mic” shock absorption. I have also reviewed other ENG mics like the Audio Technica BP4002, the RØDE Reporter and the Senal ENG-18RL. All of those mentioned so far are omnidirectional. On the other hand, you are now reading my first-look article about the Saramonic SR-HM7, which is cardioid, i.e. unidirectional (not omnidirectional). So far, I have used it during three successful multi-mic field recordings, where the SR-HM7 was used specifically for the interviewee, and a different mic recorded my voice.

Saramonic describes the SR-HM7 as:

“…a perfect all-purpose, versatile stage and recording microphone. Exceptional sound reproduction for vocals and instruments- live performances and recording. The Saramonic SR-HM7 is a unidirectional dynamic microphone with a cardioid pick-up pattern, specifically designed for interview and presentation use, the easy-to-handle product structure minimizes wind and handling noise, making it ideal for ENG and interview applications.”

In my experience, it is quite unusual for a manufacturer to market the same microphone for singing as for ENG. However, I don’t see anything wrong with that marketing approach as long as you prefer a cardioid pickup pattern for news in certain situations and like its tone for singing. Since I’m not a singer, I don’t currently plan to test the SR-HM7 for singing. However, I do plan to include clips of the outdoor field interviews I have done with it, as well as indoor examples with the RØDECaster Pro II mixer I just received, and will be reviewing soon.

As you’ll see above, the SR-HM7 is plenty long enough to hold the TecnoTur mic flag, as well as the branded CapicúaFM windscreen.

Of course, in my upcoming review, I’ll also recap the pros and cons of having an omnidirectional pickup pattern versus a unidirectional one for ENG interviews or standups.

The Saramonic SR-HM7 is available from Filmtools for about US$119 as of this publication. However, you may save substantial money if you request it as part of the Shotgun Microphone Mounting Bracket Clip Bundle (2 Items).

Many of the above manufacturers have sent Allan Tépper review units, including Saramonic. However, in this particular case, Allan Tépper purchased the SR-HM7 with his own funds. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.