Although I expect to be reviewing this microphone/recorder in May, here is a first look. Per RØDE: The Interview PRO is a US$249 broadcast-quality handheld condenser microphone/recorder for use with any RØDE Series IV wireless system. This includes the Wireless PRO, Wireless ME and Wireless GO II compact wireless systems for recording high-quality audio into a camera, smartphone, or even a computer. It can also be wirelessly paired directly to the RØDECaster Pro II, RØDECaster Duo and Streamer X just like an XLR microphone, making it ideal for applications that require the freedom of a wireless microphone. Utilizing RØDE’s state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption, it delivers incredibly stable wireless audio with a range of up to 200m (line of sight) and is optimized for close range operation.

Featuring a professional-grade condenser capsule, RØDE says that the Interview PRO delivers rich, detailed voice reproduction, and its omnidirectional polar pattern makes it very forgiving when it comes to mic placement, making it perfect for interviews. (That’s why ENG has always preferred omnidirectional mics.) RØDE’s GainAssist technology – which utilizes intelligent algorithms to automatically control the mic’s audio levels on the fly – ensures that the signal being sent to the receiver is perfectly balanced and minimizes the risk of clipping. The Interview PRO also features 32-bit float on-board recording, allowing users to record directly on-board with no chance of the audio clipping. 32GB of internal memory offers over 40 hours of record time, with a dedicated button for stopping and starting recording. Not only does this mean users will always have a clean backup of their audio, but it also allows the Interview PRO to be used as a standalone field recorder, with no need to connect to a receiver, making it incredibly versatile.

RØDE says that the Interview PRO combines all of the features of the Wireless PRO with the pristine audio quality of a professional handheld microphone. Internal shock mounting of the capsule ensures minimal handling noise, with an internal pop filter for reducing plosives, plus it includes an included windshield for recording outdoors.

The Interview PRO will be available in early May. Find out more here.

