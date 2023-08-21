RØDE says that the Wireless Pro is groundbreaking, and the details you’ll read ahead seem to confirm that.

RØDE has just announced what it calls a «groundbreaking new wireless microphone system» for filmmakers and content creators, the Wireless PRO. Just after releasing the Wireless ME, RØDE has now unleashed what it calls «the most powerful compact wireless system ever» with the Wireless PRO. The new model offers an «unprecedented feature set» not found in any microphone, according to RØDE. Although I have not yet received a review unit, RØDE us sending one to me this week. Details ahead.

Compact dual-channel wireless microphone system

RØDE’s state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption for crystal-clear, incredibly stable audio at up to 260 meters (850 feet) line of sight

Universal compatibility with cameras, smartphones and computers

32-bit float on-board recording with 32GB internal memory for clip-free audio

Advanced timecode capability for quick-and-easy audio sync in post-production

Intelligent GainAssist technology, flexible output gain control and safety channel for ensuring pristine audio when recording direct to camera

Locking 3.5mm lavalier connectors for complete security

Headphone output with on-board level control

TRRS input for headset or other “narrator” microphone on receiver for recording up to three audio channels simultaneously

Plug-in power detect for extended battery life

Complete accessory kit, including smart charge case, two Lavalier II microphones, cables, MagClip GO magnetic mounting clip and accessory case

Easy configuration on a computer or smartphone via RØDE Central

Designed and made in RØDE’s precision facilities in Sydney, Australia

(Some listed above are indeed unprecedented, but some we have seen before.)

Despite its vast feature set, the Wireless PRO features the same pocket-sized form factor as the rest of RØDE’s compact wireless range, with a new black-on-black aesthetic for extra discretion. It comes in a dual-channel set with two transmitters and a receiver and utilizes RØDE’s state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission and proprietary near-zero latency codec with 128-bit encryption to deliver crystal-clear, incredibly stable audio at distances up to 260 meters (850 feet) line of sight. Integrated clips and broadcast-quality built-in omnidirectional microphones on the transmitters, and it is universally compatible with cameras, smartphones and tablets, computers, and other audio devices via its analog 3.5mm TRS and digital USB-C outputs.

Other powerful features for ensuring creators can capture flawless audio every single time. 32-bit float on-board recording capabilities allow users to record directly to the transmitters with no chance of the audio clipping. This groundbreaking feature ensures users will always have a clean backup of their session – even in extremely dynamic scenarios – and eliminates the need to set gain levels prior to recording, making the creative workflow more streamlined than ever before. 32GB of internal memory offers over 40 hours of on-board recording, with dedicated buttons on the transmitters making triggering recordings super easy.

For users that want to record audio directly into their camera, the Wireless PRO provides a plethora of features for capturing pristine audio. This includes RØDE’s innovative GainAssist technology – first introduced with the Wireless ME – which utilizes intelligent algorithms to automatically control audio levels on the fly, ensuring the output is smooth and balanced and minimizing the risk of clipping. It also features a flexible output control with a huge 30dB gain range available, allowing users to precisely tailor the mic’s output to their camera, as well as pre-configured camera presets for quick-and-easy setup. For added peace of mind, the Wireless PRO also offers a safety channel feature, which outputs a second channel of audio 10dB lower than the primary channel in case the signal is too hot and clips the camera input.

These features combined make ruined recordings a thing of the past. No matter their preferred workflow, users can set their Wireless PRO up to deliver perfect audio in any environment, taking the guesswork out of recording and unlocking more creative freedom.

To perfectly complement its 32-bit float on-board recording feature, the Wireless PRO offers advanced timecode sync capabilities, making synchronizing audio to video in post-production extremely easy. Eschewing the need for complex and expensive external timecode systems, the Wireless PRO features an internal timecode generator that is easy to use and seamlessly synchronizes audio with any camera. This can be easily set up on a computer or smartphone via RØDE Central, with flexible configuration options to suit any recording setup.

In addition to its powerful on-board recording and advanced timecode capabilities, the Wireless PRO offers other professional features that make it uniquely flexible. Both transmitters feature locking lavalier connectors for complete security when using an external lavalier or other microphone with a locking connector. Plug-in power detect on the receiver – which automatically powers the unit on and off in sync with a connected camera – extends battery life in the field. The 3.5mm output on the receiver also functions as a headphone output for audio monitoring (complete with flexible output level control) as well as an audio input for a headset or other TRRS “narrator” microphone, such as a headset or lavalier. Merged and split recording modes, marker dropping and customisable buttons are just a few other features that make the Wireless PRO the most powerful wireless microphone system available. The Wireless PRO can also be easily configured on a computer or on the go with a smartphone using the RØDE Central companion app, allowing users to set it up exactly as they need anywhere.

Accessory kit included

The Wireless PRO comes with a complete pro accessory kit.

This includes a smart charge case, which not only protects the transmitters and receiver when in transit, but also ensures they are always fully charged and facilitates ultra-fast data transfer for quickly exporting on-board recordings to a computer in the studio or in the field. Two Lavalier II microphones are included and the MagClip GO magnetic clips allow for flexible mounting of the transmitters on talent or the receiver on a recording device. It also comes with three high-quality furry windshields for recording in windy conditions, all necessary cables for connecting to cameras, phones and other devices, and a handy case for keeping these accessories safe. The Wireless PRO is designed and made in RØDE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia, and is built using the highest quality components.

The Wireless PRO sets a lofty new standard for compact wireless audio. No other microphone offers such a wide range of powerful features or guarantees perfect audio in any recording application like the Wireless PRO does, affirming RØDE as the leader in innovative audio solutions for today’s creators.

Pricing and availability

The Wireless PRO costs U$399. They are now shipping to retailers worldwide and will be available in the coming weeks. Be sure to be on my mailing listed (as indicated below) to be informed when I publish the review.

