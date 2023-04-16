What? The RØDECaster Pro II has always had a secret, built-in wireless receiver for many wireless RØDE mics, but only now they are going to activate it via firmware?

Our Australian friends at RØDE just released a multiburst of audio/Video devices, software, firmware and update announcements. In addition to showing the new Wireless ME (which I just reviewed) and the RØDE Capture audio/video app for iOS (to be reviewed in May), RØDE has just unveiled at least 7 announcement, which are a combination of firmware/software updates, new mics, a smaller mixer and a 4K UHD audio/video capture interface with HDMI and XLR. Watch the video and read my summary ahead.

Updates to Wireless Go II

An upcoming firmware update for the Wireless Go II allows internal recording of local WAV files which can be transferred directly (without the need to use RØDE Central), more camera presets, start/stop of built-in recording with local button press and other improvements.

Charger/case for WIreless Go II for receiver plus 2 transmitters

RØDECaster Pro II firmware update

The upcoming firmware update for the RØDECaster Pro II reveals that it has a hidden inboard wireless receiver for some existing transmitters from RØDE.

New backpack for all RØDECasters

The backpack has enough space for mics, cables, booms or table stands.

RØDECaster Duo mini version of RØDECaster II

The RØDECaster Duo has two analog XLR inputs, TRRS input for headsets and digital inputs.

The RØDECaster Duo fortunately still includes an Ethernet port and shares many of the same features as the RØDECaster II with fewer analog inputs and a smaller footprint. However, it can be expanded with certain USB mics from RØDE.

StreamerX audio video interface

The StreamerX has one analog combo XLR input, HDMI input for any video source up to 4K UHD, Aphex effects via Unify.

RØDE PodMic USB hybrid mic

The RodeMic USB has both XLR and USB output, latency free monitoring, RØDE Revolution preamp and A-to-D converter. It’s compatible with many RØDE software for multiple operating systems. When using the USB output with the RØDECaster Pro II or RØDECaster Duo, the PodMic USB will add new additional inputs without occupying an analog XLR input.

