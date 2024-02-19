An upgraded version of the Blink500 B2, the new microphone from Saramonic introduces dual-device connectivity, which is a game-changer for live streamers.

Designed to adapt to the needs of different sound capturing situations, the new microphone from Saramonic aims to offer an unparalleled audio experience for content creators.

Equipped with USB-C, Lightning, 3.5mm TRS and 3.5mm TRRS connectors, the 4-in-1 Blink500 B2+ boasts wide compatibility with most shooting devices and that’s one of the reasons why Saramonic introduces it as the ultimate 4-in-1 microphone system for every content creator. An upgraded version of the popular Blink500 B2, the new model enhances the beloved features of its predecessor to deliver an unparalleled audio experience for content creators at every level.

Saramonic says that the decision to upgrade was primarily motivated by the users’ strong preference. The company conducted extensive user research and has preserved the original blue circle design, while simultaneously developing a range of innovative new features.

Significantly improved battery life

The Blink500 B2+ adopts a 4-in-1 storage design, which delivers wide compatibility with cameras, computers, and mobile devices. This 4-in-1 solution, Saramonic says “empowers content creators to seamlessly adapt to any recording scenario, from solo podcasts to dynamic interviews and collaborative content creation.”

The dual-device connectivity represents a game-changer for live streamers. Recognizing the prevalent need for simultaneous streaming across multiple platforms, Saramonic says that “the Blink500 ProX B2+ allows dual device connectivity with 1 receiver at the same time. Ideal for live streamers, content creators, and broadcasters, this innovation allows users to seamlessly connect and record audio on two devices simultaneously. Whether streaming on two platforms or capturing backup recordings, the Blink500 ProX B2+ ensures maximum flexibility and convenience.”

Saramonic notes that one important upgrade of Blink500 B2+ is “its significantly improved battery life. The system itself can record continuously for up to 20 hours, and the charging case provides one full cycle of recharge, extending the usage time to an incredible maximum of 40 hours. This impressive longevity ensures that creators can rely on the microphone system for extended recording sessions, outdoor shooting, or travel without the interruption of frequent battery changes.”

Selectable Mono, Stereo, and Safety Track

In terms of audio, the Blink500 B2+ microphone system comes with a 2-level noise reduction function and low-cut filter, ensuring a clean and immersive audio experience, free from unwanted distractions. A notable feature is its selectable Mono, Stereo, and Safety Track output modes, providing flexibility for your creativity. In addition, the advanced 2.4GHz wireless system guarantees seamless connectivity, providing reliable and interference-free performance. Furthermore, its real-time and external playback monitoring features elevate your creative process, allowing for on-the-fly adjustments and ensuring every nuance is captured, according to Saramonic.