Here is a new solution for an old problem: a lens that is waterproofed, allowing the lens to go deep into the water for shooting. This is the first of its type for APS-C cameras, and it’s available now.

The shape of the newly announced AstrHori 18mm F8 2X probe macro lens is familiar, and many know it from the Laowa brand, as the company has two versions of this type of probe lens: the (Venus Optics) Laowa 24mm F14 Probe ($1,449.00) and Laowa 24mm F14 PeriProbe Macro 2:1 ($2,299.00). AstrHori also has a 28mm lens of the same type (AstrHori 28mm F13 Probe for $739), but this new lens is in a class of its own, as it’s designed for APS-C, and compatible with a series of lens mounts: Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon EOS-RF and EOS- EF and finally M4/3.

The design of the lens is what you expect from this type of equipment: it has a built-in LED light at the front, offers extreme magnification, and is waterproof. What makes it different from the other models, really, is the fact that AstrHori decided to make it compatible with APS-C, opening a door for new experiences, in both video and photography, for users of the format.

The front of the lens comes equipped with a built-in LED light, which provides additional illumination for your shots. This feature is particularly useful when shooting in low-light conditions or when you need to highlight specific details of your subject. The 2x magnification offered by the lens allows users to capture subjects in, says the company, ”stunning detail”, making it perfect for macrophotography and close-up shots. The 70 degrees angle of view provides a wider perspective, letting you capture more of your subject and its surroundings in a single shot.

A lens for underwater photography

The announcement of the AstrHori 18mm F8 2X could not have come at a better time. I was asked, recently, if there was a solution for photographing corals underwater costing less than $1000 and the person asking believed, from the marketing information shared about a conventional macro lens available for his camera, that it could be used for that purpose. I had to explain that a “water-resistant design” does not mean the lens can go underwater, so we searched for other solutions.

I started the day, today, sending to my contact the news about this lens, which appears to be a solution, to a certain extent, to the problem of photographing corals. In fact, the AstrHori 18mm F8 2X probe macro lens is designed to go underwater. Here is what the company behind the product says: the front of the lens is waterproof, making it ideal for shooting in challenging environments such as near water bodies. The working length of 18 cm ensures that you can even get up close and personal with aquatic life without risking damage to your equipment. And, the company adds, “the waterproof protective lens is made of sapphire glass material, which has high hardness, wear resistance, and is not easy to scratch, which can not only prolong the service life of the lens, but also increase the application scenarios that can be used.”

Up until now I was only familiar with the Laowa solutions in this segment, so the AstrHori 18mm F8 2X introduced to me a company that already has another product – and well under $1000 – the AstrHori 28mm F13 Probe, that may well be suited for my contact looking for a solution for photographing corals in tanks. The full frame lens might be the best solution in this case, as it allows the lens, says the company, “to go deep into the water (25cm) for shooting, meeting the needs of shooting in some special environments. And the waterproof protective lens is made of sapphire glass material, which has high hardness, wear resistance, and is not easy to scratch, which can not only prolong the service life of the lens, but also increase the application scenarios that can be used.”

Good for fish tanks and seaside puddles

So, if it works a promised, this is an interesting new lens for APS-C photographers who deal with underwater photography… in aquariums and, who know, in small puddles by the seaside, at low-tide. I’ve had my share of photographing with a normal lens, carefully choosing the capture angles due to reflections, so a lens like the AstrHori 18mm F8 2X probe macro lens is a welcome addition, I believe, to a photographer or videographer dealing with this subject on a regular basis.

I write “regular basis” because this is not a cheap lens, at $719, if you are going to use it a couple of times. But if you regularly deal with subjects that need a macro lens, and one that allows you to keep your distance and explore small spaces, then the AstrHori 18mm F8 2X probe macro lens is for you. The company says that “with 23 elements in 17 groups, this lens is designed to deliver exceptional image quality, with sharp details and vibrant colors” and offers a versatile focusing distance, starting at just 0.47m, offering “excellent flexibility, allowing you to capture both close-up shots and wider scenes with ease.”