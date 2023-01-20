Introduced as the most accessible 2X anamorphic lenses, the new Laowa Proteus series from Venus Optics will begin shipping in May 2023. Pre-orders are now open and there is a cash rebate of $1,200.

The most accessible professional anamorphic series for Super 35 sensors with a 2X constant squeeze ratio the Laowa Proteus family comes in 35mm, 45mm, 60mm and 85mm with a universal T2 aperture.

Just half a year ago, Laowa launched the world’s smallest anamorphic lenses – Nanomorphs. The new Nanomorph 27mm T2.8, 35mm T2.4, and 50mm T2.4 lens family, crowdfunded via Indiegogo, became a popular series of lenses. Venus Optics sad then that while anamorphic lenses are always huge and heavy the “patented anamorphic optical structure makes the lens revolutionarily small and compact”. This revolutionary “NANO-sized” lens weighs less than 0.7 lbs (320g) and is only 3.54″ (9cm) long, making it very handy for every set-up, either handheld, on a gimbal, on a slider, through tight space, even on a drone, etc. It makes a lot of formerly impossible shots possible.

Now, following the huge breakthrough in the anamorphic world, the Proteus Series is the company’s substantial step to exemplify the classic anamorphic characters with modern image quality for professional productions and filmmaking.

Laowa Proteus Series is, according to Venus Optics, the latest and the most accessible professional anamorphic series for Super 35 sensors with a 2X constant squeeze ratio. This series comes in 4 focal lengths and features a universal T2 aperture, delivering excellent image quality and consistent classic anamorphic characteristics including elliptical bokeh and signature flares with blue, amber and silver options.

A cash rebate of $1,200

The Proteus comes in 35mm, 45mm, 60mm and 85mm, all T2. Built with optimized optical design and reliable anamorphic glass, the lenses are able to create sharp close-ups shots at a 1.8 feet distance, smooth elliptical bokeh and signature flares including blue, amber and silver options. The Proteus lens is selling at $4,999 each and a 2-lens set price for $9,499. Eligible customers can join their #ProteusOnSet program to enjoy a cash rebate of $1,200 for each set order.

Key features of the Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Series:

Patented anamorphic design

Constant 2X squeeze ratio

T2 Large Aperture

Outstanding sharpness

Close focusing distance

Pleasant oval bokeh

Amber, blue & silver flare colors

Low Focus-breathing

User-friendly cine housing

Full-frame coverage with 1.4X expander

Patented Anamorphic Design

Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Series adapted a front anamorphic design for a robust optical composition. It can deliver the image sharpness of modern quality while retaining the vintage look of anamorphic characteristics including elliptical bokeh and signature flares.

Constant 2X squeeze ratio

Laowa Proteus Series is delicately designed with a constant 2X squeeze ratio to exemplify the classic wide-screen anamorphic look for cinema use. It works comfortably with 4:3 or 6:5 sensors which are usually defaulted in professional cinema cameras to deliver a 2.66:1 or 2.4:1 image after de-squeeze. Cinematographers and filmmakers can use the footage entirely or crop it to a 2.39:1 with minimal loss of resolution.

With the precision in optical design, the 2X squeeze ratio can be achieved in any focus distance, maintaining the relative shape of the object and avoiding anamorphic mumps.

T2 Large Aperture

The iris ranges from T2 to T22 for the entire series, supporting filming in all light conditions and satisfying dynamic on-set needs. Ravishing shallow depth of field can be created at a large aperture and the lenses can render organic waterfall focus roll-off in the background, one of the distinct anamorphic characteristics that are wildly desired by the film industry.

Outstanding sharpness

The optical performance is fine-tuned to deliver excellent color rendition and contrast. The Proteus Series can reproduce high image quality and sharpness even when shooting wide open, the chromatic aberration is also well-controlled.

Close focusing distance

Laowa Proteus Series has a minimum focusing distance of 55cm (1.8 feet), super close-up shots can be easily captured, cinematographers can have more variety in framing for storytelling. Also, the close-up shots usually generate a shallower depth of field to the image, which adds aesthetic and cinematic vibes to the frame.

Pleasant oval bokeh

Compared to 1.5X or 1.8X Anamorphic lenses, the Proteus Series can create elliptical bokeh in the out-of-focus that are thinner and longer, providing a more prominently anamorphic look to the shots.

Amber, blue and silver flare colors

Comes with a classic sci-fi blue, warm and elegant amber and a neutral silver flare color options, cinematographers can choose the right flare color to set the tone for the film. The silver flare will change color according to the light source.

Low focus breathing

The Proteus lenses have a subtle change in the angle of view when the focusing distance is altered. It supports filmmakers to depict a scene by shifting the focus between subjects.

User-friendly cine housing

Built with modern convenience, all Proteus lenses have a wide array of tailored cine features to support demanding production needs and efficiently pair with other cine gears.

Back focus adjustment mechanism – Calibrating the back focus with the lens mounted on the camera directly without going through a tedious shimming process.

Unified gear position – All Proteus lenses can be switched quickly between focal lengths to work with the same set of gears.

8 mod gear – for both aperture and focus gear to work with the pitching

Ø 114mm outer diameter

Ø 105mm filter thread

300° focus throw – enhanced accuracy in focus adjustment

Lens support – included in the package

Metric or Imperial scale

Full-frame coverage with 1.4X expander

All Proteus lenses are compatible with the Laowa 1.4X full frame expander to cover full-frame sensor, the image quality and sharpness are pleasantly maintained.

Pricing & Availability

Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Series is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (https://laowacine.com/) and authorized resellers.

The US price for Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Series is USD4,999 each and USD9,499 for a 2-lens set (Set A: 35mm&60mm and Set B: 45mm&85mm). Pricing varies in different countries.

#ProteusOnSet Cash Rebate Program

Venus Optics is offering a $1200 cash rebate for the first 100 orders of any of the Proteus set with the submission of a short film and BTS video using the Proteus lenses. For more information, please visit the website: https://laowacine.com/proteus-new-launch/