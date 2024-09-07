Venus Optics will be at the IBC Expo 2024 which is taking place from September 13th to 16th, 2024 in RAI Amsterdam.

Attendees of the IBC 2024 show will have a chance to see first-hand a range of new cine and broadcast lenses that will be teased at the event, including Laowa’s Ultima 12-120mm T4 8K S35 Broadcast Zoom lens.

This year, Laowa will continue, the company says, “to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and quality in the film and broadcast industry”, revealing at IBC 2024 a range of new cine and broadcast lenses. The equipment teased, at booth 12.G72, during the show, includes the Ultima 12-120mm T4 8K S35 Broadcast Zoom lens, Nanomorph LF 1.5X Anamorphic Series, Sword Macro Full Frame Cine Series, and the Nanomorph 60mm Macro S35 1.5X Anamorphic Lens. Venus Optics notes that

This event will also mark the global debut of Laowa’s first full-frame 1.5x anamorphic lineup and the Nanomorph 60mm Macro Anamorphic Lens.

Other lenses from Laowa at IBC 2024

In addition to the featured items mentioned above, other popular Laowa cine lenses will also be showcased at the show. Visitors are encouraged to attend the expo for a firsthand experience with the lenses. Here is a description, shared by Venus Optics, of the new Laowa lenses:

The 8K Broadcast Zoom lens – Ultima 12-120mm T4 for S35

This lens is Laowa’s first entrance to the 8K high-definition broadcasting market. This 8K S35 10X Broadcast Zoom lens features a constant T4 aperture and exceptional image quality. It can be paired with an optional MOVCAM Servo Unit for convenient control of focus, zoom, and aperture during fast-paced or studio ENG/EFP work. The lens offers exceptional image sharpness and accurate color reproduction, making it Ideal for 8K broadcasting. Currently available in ARRI PL mount, a B4 mount version may be offered in the future based on market demand.

Nanomorph LF 1.5X Anamorphic Series

Following the success of the S35 1.5x anamorphic series of the same name, this lineup includes lenses in 32/42/55/85mm with a constant T2.9 aperture and various mount options. The mount options include ARRI PL and optional Canon EF plus other mirrorless mount options. These professional lenses can cover the Alexa LF sensor in Open Gate format and offer exceptional image quality with low distortion. Each weigh about 1kg and comes in blue, silver, and amber flare versions. Some wider lenses can focus up to 49cm / 1’7″, providing a great depth of field for doing mesmerizing bokeh shots.

Sword Full Frame Cine Macro Series

This series features 6 focal lengths (15mm T4.1 1X, 25mm T2.9 1X, 35mm T2.9 1X, 60mm T2.9 2X, 100mm T2.9 2X, 180mm T4.6 1.5X) in ARRI PL mount, with additional Canon EF and mirrorless bayonets available for purchase. These lenses offer exceptional close focusing distance and up to 2X magnification, setting them apart in the market for rendering superb details.

Macro Anamorphic Lens – Nanomorph 60mm for S35

This lens adds to the renowned S35 1.5X anamorphic series, producing 1.5x squeezed images at a close focusing distance of 24cm up to 0.5X magnification ratio. The lens will be available in ARRI PL mount in default with additional Canon EF & mirrorless bayonets, and offering blue, amber, and silver flare options to cater to different artistic choices.

All these new Laowa lenses will be available between Q3 2024 – Q1 2025, according to Venus Optics.