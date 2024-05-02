A pioneer in producing unique photo and cine lenses, Venus Optics starts May with new announcements that will interest drone users and those who own Hasselblad cameras.

Venus Optics announced the addition of the DL mount for their ultra-wide 11mm f/4.5 FF RL and 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D full frame lens, and XCD mount for three medium format lenses from the company.

Extremely compact and lightweight, the ultra-wide 11mm f/4.5 FF RL and 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D full frame lens are ideal for mounting on drones, keeping a low-level flight shake when flying in the air and delivering stabilized footage at ease. The 11mm f/4.5 weighs 206g and the 14mm f/4 weighs 186g only. According to Venus Optics, despite being compact and lightweight, they are still able to deliver sharp image quality and well-controlled distortion performance, making them the ideal options for extraordinary wide drone shots.

The lenses reduce the payload of the setup and thus improve the overall stability with advanced user experience. Venus Optics claims “they are the ultimate professional full-frame prime lenses for FPV and drone pilots.” Both lenses have a filter thread to provide user benefits to drone pilots. They can screw in the ND filters conveniently in different light conditions without extra filter holders, which also reduces the payloads of the drone.

Designed with optical excellence, and purple fringing and chromatic aberration well suppressed, the 11mm f/4.5 and 14mm f/4 produce excellent sharpness and contrast, ensuring high-quality aerial imagery for demanding shooting.

Both the 11mm and 14mm lenses deliver, Venus Optics says, “an incredibly wide perspective, dynamic landscapes and enormous skyscrapers can be seen and captured with ease. Featuring a 126° angle of view, this new 11mm f/4.5 is the world’s widest rectilinear full-frame lens for DL users. The lens opens up a new dimension for creative landscape and cityscape drone shots.”

The US price for Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL in DJI DL mount is USD549 and Laowa 14mm f/4 FF RL in DJI DL mount is USD449. Pricing varies in different countries.

Three Laowa lenses for Hasselblad XCD

For Hasselblad cameras, Venus Optics introduces three of its lenses with the XCD mount: the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift, Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift and Laowa 19mm f/2.8 Zero-D.

The award-winning 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift is the world’s widest shift lens for full frame and medium format cameras. Featuring a 110° angle of view and close-to-zero distortion, the lens is perfect for architectural and interior photography. The XCD mount has a 14-blade aperture for a smooth bokeh.

The Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift with Hasselblad XCD mount offers an ultra-wide angle of view and nearly no optical distortion (Zero-D). It comes with a Ø82mm filter thread rotatable lens hood to avoid flaring, which is critical when architecture photography when there are often strong light sources and reflections on the windows. The 20mm f/4 delivers, Venus Optics claims, “superb image quality from corner to corner, it is the go-to working lens for real estate, interior and architectural photographers.”

The third lens for the XCD mount is the Laowa 19mm f/2.8 Zero-D, one of the smallest lenses in its class for medium format sensors. Despite the compact and lightweight size, this lens features an incredible 110° angle of view with close-to-zero distortion. The f/2.8 fast aperture and 18mm minimum focusing distance allow pleasing separation of the subject from the out-of-focus background. From landscape to astrophotography, the lens is the ideal companion to travel with and capture every moment of your adventure.

The US price for Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift is USD1,199, Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift is USD1,099 and Laowa 19mm f/2.8 Zero-D is USD999. Pricing varies in different countries.