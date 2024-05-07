Laowa announced the expansion of its Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Series into the S35 market, with a highly anticipated series, the company claims, that sets a new benchmark for the S35 market.

A leading innovator in lens manufacturing, Laowa is expanding its acclaimed Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Series into the Super 35 market, introducing the highly anticipated Ranger S35 Compact Cine Zoom Lenses, featuring the 11-18mm T2.9, 17-50mm T2.9, and 50-130mm T2.9 lenses, previously announced and showcased at NAB 2024. With an impressive total zoom range of over 11X, this series sets, the company claims, a new benchmark for the s35 market.

Weighing a mere 745g to 865g for its standard version and 660g to 775g for its lite version, these lenses redefine portability without compromising on quality, offering versatility for productions of all sizes. Whether you are navigating tight spaces or capturing sweeping landscapes, these lenses are your go-to choice, says Laowa.

Perfect for one-man band productions and on-the-go shooting scenarios, they seamlessly adapt to handheld shots, gimbals, and even FPV drones. Venus Optics, the company behind Laowa, says that with users will “experience the freedom of lightweight excellence with this remarkable lens set, perfect for capturing on-the-go shooting.”

Impressive 11x total zoom range

With an expansive zoom range spanning from 11mm to 130mm, this lens offers an impressive 11x total zoom range, making it one of the widest available in its class. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern filmmakers, it combines three focal length ranges – 11-18mm, 17-50mm, and 50-130mm into a single set.

Equipped with the 3-lens set, filmmakers can effortlessly capture their vision with ease. From ultra-wide angles to zooming in for precise framing, these lenses empower you to reveal your story in any way you want. With the versatile zoom range, filmmakers are welcome to showcase various zoom techniques, all with the convenience of a pocket-sized lens.

Constant large T2.9 aperture

The set offers, according to Laowa, excellent parfocal design, ensuring precise focus control while zooming, complemented by a constant large T2.9 aperture for capturing in dim lighting or bokehish backgrounds. Furthermore, “these parfocal lenses are also built with extremely close focusing distances and minimal focus breathing, the set simplifies the creation of cinematic masterpieces. Filmmakers enjoy unparalleled flexibility, easily adapting to gimbals, car rigs, or handheld setups with this incredibly lightweight lens set, to experience the creative control for one’s storytelling needs.”

Key Features:

Wide Zoom Range, Offering 11x Total Zoom Range

Incredibly compact and lightweight, ~660g (1.45lbs)/775g (1.71lbs)/665g (1.47lbs) only

Constant T2.9 aperture

Parfocal design

Well-controlled with almost no focus breathing

Extremely close focus distance

Outstanding optical performance

Professional cine housing –

PL mount defaulted

Additional mirrorless mounts available (EF, E, RF, X, L, Z)

Laowa s35 Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Series is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (https://laowacine.com/) and authorized resellers.

The US price for the Laowa Ranger S35 Compact Cine Zoom Lenses is $1,999 USD for a single lens (standard version), or $5,700 USD for a three-lens bundle (standard version); alternatively, lite version is available at $2,499 USD for a single lens, or $7,200 USD for a three-lens bundle.