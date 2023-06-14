A leading innovator in lens manufacturing, Laowa, announced its latest zoom lens series Ranger, featuring two lenses: a 28-75mm T2.9 and 75-180mm T2.9, to which a third lens will be added soon.

Light and compact, with a long and versatile zoom range, a constant T2.9 aperture and extremely close focus distance are some of the key features shared by the new Ranger Cine Zoom lenses from Laowa.

Covering a full-frame sensor, the series is, Laowa claims, “meticulously designed to meet the demands of different production sizes from small run-and-gun filmmakers to larger production houses. Despite the Ranger covering a long zoom range from 28mm to 180mm, each of the lenses weighs only around 3.08 lbs (1.4kg)” allowing filmmakers to have great flexibility in the shooting setup, so, you may use it on a gimbal, car rig, or even handheld easily.

According to Laowa, the Ranger series is also designed to be parfocal, ensuring precise focus control while zooming in and out. With the constant large T2.9 aperture, it can be used with dim natural light for documentary or to isolate the subject for a scene. Both 28-75mm and the 75-180mm can focus at an extremely close distances (0.49m/1’7” on 28-75mm and 0.89m/2’11” on the 75-180mm) and are well-controlled with almost no focus breathing. Creating your cinematic masterpieces has never been easier.

The lenses come with a native PL mount and an interchangeable EF bayonet. Moreover, Laowa offers additional mirrorless mounts (can be purchased separately) such as RF / E / Z / L for filmmakers with mirrorless systems. And there will be a 16-30mm T2.9 joining the series soon, according to the company.

Quick back focus adjustment mechanism

The compact lenses are designed to fit a professional production setup. They both come with 0.8 mod gears, threads for mounting lens support and other utilities. Dual scales with Feet and Meters are both displayed on the lenses. Both the 28-75mm and 75-180mm have a 77mm filter thread and 80mm outer diameter. Filmmakers can choose from using screw-in filters or a matte box.

Key Features:

Light and compact

Long and versatile zoom range

Constant T2.9 aperture

Extremely close focus distance

Parfocal design

Well-controlled with almost no focus breathing

Exceptional image quality

Quick back focus adjustment mechanism

Interchangeable PL/ EF mount

Additional mirrorless mounts available . Additional mirrorless mount price is USD100 each

Apart from its professional optic design and cine housing, these lenses provide a quick back focus adjustment mechanism, which saves you tons of time on the hideous shimming process, says Laowa (Venus Optics).

The US price for the Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Lenses is USD 2,999 each and USD 5,799 for a 2-lens bundle set.