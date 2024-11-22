It has been a busy month for Venus Optics, with three new lenses announced, two of them “world’s first” products, according to the company: the Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom Shift lens and now this 60mm.

Venus Optics announced the WORLD’S FIRST 60mm 1:2 Macro Anamorphic lens for S35 sensors – Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2.

At the start of November Venus Optics announced a groundbreaking Zoom-Shift lens – Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom Shift lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras that combines two powerful features in one compact package: an ultra-wide zoom with an impressive shift capability. This month the company also introduced the Laowa 15mm f/5 Cookie FF lens, a bite-sized ultra-wide-angle pancake-style lens for the full-frame camera. It weighs only 158g but offers a remarkable 110° angle of view. It is an ideal lens for photographers looking for a fun go-to option in casual street, landscape, and everyday photography. Simply grab this tiny ‘cookie’ and start capturing shots.

Now the company reveals another “world’s first”, the 60mm 1:2 Macro Anamorphic lens for S35 sensors – Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2. This innovative lens, the company claims, “offers a close focus distance of up to 24cm/9.45” and produces a 0.5x magnified image, breaking through previous technological constraints and surpassing lenses in the market of similar focal lengths.”

Combined with the T2.9 large aperture, the Nanomorph 60mm allows, Venus Optics continues, “for an organic oval bokeh and a more incredibly shallow depth of field, resulting in stunning cinematic footage that is normally unachievable without the use of diopters. Priced at US$1,999, this affordable lens greatly enhances creative possibilities in productions and offers a fresh approach to storytelling.”

Here is more information about the features of the new lens:

Innovative 0.5X Macro Capability

The Nanomorph 60mm Macro lens offers cinematographers the unique ability to create visuals with a 1:2 magnification ratio and a 1.5x squeezed anamorphic image. This feature is not commonly found in either modern or vintage lenses. The lens also boasts a 270° focus throw, allowing cinematographers and focus pullers to achieve precise focus control when transitioning between 0.1x and 0.5x magnification. This makes it perfect for guiding the audience’s attention to the fine details on screen.

With a short closest focusing distance of 24cm / 9.45”, filmmakers can get up close to their subjects and capture intricate details at ease.

T2.9 Large Aperture

The Nanomorph 60mm Macro lens features a wide T2.9 aperture, enabling cinematographers to achieve a smooth and organic oval bokeh with a shallow depth of field.

This lens also enhances low-light shooting performance, allowing for clear and sharp images even when shooting wide open.

1.5X Constant Squeeze Ratio

This 60mm macro anamorphic lens offers mumps-free characteristics along with excellent optical performance.

Cinematic Flare with Amber/Blue/Silver Color Options

The Nanomorph 60mm Macro lens comes in 3 cinematic flare options, including amber, blue, and silver. The blue flare is ideal for achieving a sci-fi or vintage look, while the amber and silver flares offer warmer and more neutral tones. The silver flare option allows filmmakers to adjust the flare color according to the light source, providing versatility and making it a popular artistic choice for cinematographers to use in music videos and feature films.

Compatible with Laowa 1.4x Full-Frame Expander

The Nanomorph 60mm Macro lens can be paired with the Laowa 1.4x Full-Frame Expander to convert it into an 84mm T4 Full Frame 1:2 Macro Anamorphic Lens. This combination allows filmmakers to maintain the same closest focusing distance for capturing expressive macro anamorphic shots. It is ideal for use with full-frame cameras such as the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, PYXIS, and the Sony FX6, enabling cinematographers to explore creative possibilities in their visual storytelling.

Ergonomic & Intelligent Cine Housing

Laowa has designed the lens with an ergonomic and intelligent approach, ensuring that cinematographers can use it conveniently on set. The lens features a dual scale design on the focus scale, a unified gear position that matches other Nanomorph S35 focal lengths and a compact design with a back focus adjustment mechanism. Additionally, it includes a lens support to reduce strain on the camera mount.

6 Interchangeable Mounts

The lens comes with an ARRI PL mount in default and an interchangeable EF bayonet is presented. Moreover, we offer 4 additional mirrorless mounts (can be purchased separately) including Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z and L mount for filmmakers with mirrorless systems.

Pricing & Availability

Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2 is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (https://laowacine.com/) and authorized resellers.

The US price for the Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2 Lens is $1,999. The additional interchangeable mount price is $50 each. Pricing varies in different countries.