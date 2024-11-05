Venus Optics announced a groundbreaking Zoom-Shift lens – Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom Shift lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras that combines two powerful features in one compact package: an ultra-wide zoom with an impressive shift capability.

Whether you want to capture expansive landscapes or towering architecture, the new Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom Shift lens from Venus Optics should be in your toolkit. Venus Optics says this is an extraordinary APS-C lens that combines an ultra-wide zoom with an impressive shift capability. The lens allows you to seamlessly zoom from 12mm to 24mm while also being able to shift up to 7mm!

This zoom-shift combination gives you all the flexibility in perspective control for capturing everything, from landscapes to architecture in a small lens that designed to go anywhere, as the compact 575g size puts no burden on your kit. It’s truly a game-changer for photographers who want both versatility and creative control in their ultra-wide shots.

The Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom Shift lens offers a versatile zoom range of 12mm to 24mm, providing an expansive angle of view from 102.5° to 63.9°. This allows photographers to capture a wide variety of scenes. With a constant aperture of f/5.6, the lens ensures consistent exposure throughout the entire zoom range, offering great flexibility while maintaining high image quality, according to Venus Optics.

±7mm shift capability and 15cm close focus

The remarkable ±7mm shift capability is what sets this lens apart. All shift lenses currently available on the market are primes, which makes this lens the WORLD’s first wide-angle zoom shift lens, the company claims. This feature enables photographers to achieve precise perspective control and effortlessly minimize distortion.

Venus Optics notes that “the lens showcases excellent distortion control, allowing users to capture accurate and true-to-life images. This makes it an excellent choice for architectural and interior photography”, subjects where precise image quality is crucial.

The Laowa 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom Shift lens also has an exceptionally short focusing distance, focusing as close as 5.9 inches (15 cm) from the sensor. This lens offers photographers plenty of opportunities for creative experimentation. The lens offers the convenience of a 77mm filter thread, which can be used when the lens hood is attached.

The 12-24mm f/5.6 Zoom Shift is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers. It is priced at USD $699 for Sony E, L mount, Canon R, Fuji X, Nikon Z, Canon EF-M. Price varies in different countries.