Laowa continues to churn out new lenses for filmmakers as we approach NAB 2025, and the newest addition to the company’s range of lenses introduces a revolutionary shift functionality that the company uses to claim these are the first Shift Cine lenses in the market. The Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine and the Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine, in fact, combine shift functionality with a huge image circle, making them ideal for correcting perspectives, capturing expansive scenes and architectural details.

Both lenses offer a ±11mm shift capability for full-frame sensors (±9mm for Vista Vision sensors), enabling filmmakers to correct converging lines and maintain straight, distortion-free architecture and interiors. This feature is crucial for capturing tall buildings, expansive landscapes, and intricate environments without tilting the camera. The shift function provides precise perspective control, ensuring the highest image quality in every shot—eliminating the need for post-production adjustments.

The image circle is designed to be Ø65.2 mm to accommodate the shift function. For large-format camera users seeking a wide-angle prime lens, this could serve as a new and compelling alternative. According to Laowa, it fits the largest sensor in the cinematography market (RED V-Raptor 8K Vista Vision 17:9 i.e. Ø46.31mm & Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 i.e. Ø65mm & ARRI Alexa 65 i.e. Ø59.86mm).

A shift lens or a standard wide-angle prime

The “Zero-D” (Zero-Distortion) design of both lenses ensures minimal distortion, even before shifting. This advanced optical engineering allows cinematographers to see the straight buildings straight out of the camera, without the need to crop or go through complicated post-production corrections. Whether used as a shift lens or a standard wide-angle prime, the Laowa 15mm T4.8 and 20mm T4.1 Shift Cine lenses guarantee flawless visuals.

Close Focusing Capability

With a close focusing distance of just 20cm for the 15mm T4.8 and 25cm for the 20mm T4.1, both lenses can achieve macro-like shots with stunning detail and create a shallow depth of field for visually striking bokeh. This feature makes the lenses perfect for capturing intricate textures, intimate close-ups, and dynamic storytelling.

Exceptional Sharpness and Low Chromatic Aberration

The Laowa 15mm and 20mm T4.1 Shift Cine lenses deliver excellent sharpness from edge to edge thanks to the top-notch optical design. Combined with low chromatic aberration, they minimize color fringing around high-contrast edges, resulting in cleaner, sharper, and more realistic footage.

Interchangeable Mounts for Versatility

Both lenses are designed with interchangeable mounts, including EF, RF, E, Z, and L mounts, ensuring seamless compatibility with a wide range of camera systems. This versatility makes them a valuable tool for rental houses and cinematographers to work across different setups.

Professional Control with Geared Rings

The focus, aperture, and shift rings on both lenses are equipped with 0.8 mod gears, providing precise control and smooth operation. This design ensures easy integration with follow-focus systems, giving filmmakers complete command over their shots.

The Laowa 15mm T4.8 Zero-D Shift Cine and the Laowa 20mm T4.1 Zero-D Shift Cine are now available for order through authorized Laowa retailers. In the US, these two lenses are priced at USD 1,999.