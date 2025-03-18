Laowa announced the launch of four wide-angle cine lenses, the 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine, 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine, and its Laowa Cine Nikon Z Mount offerings.

Your go-to wide-angle cine lens line-up is here now, says Laowa, as the company announces four lenses are designed to cover Vista Vision camera sensors, supporting a larger array of usable cameras for cinematic productions.

Renowned for its innovation in optical technologies, Laowa has four new lenses for filmmakers to discover. The company announced the launch of new wide-angle cine lenses, introduced as the go-to wide-angle cine lens line-up, which includes the 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine, 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine. All four lenses are designed to cover Vista Vision camera sensors, supporting a larger array of usable cameras for cinematic productions.

According to the company, the new Laowa 9mm T5.8 is the widest rectilinear full-frame lens in the cinematography market, highlighting an impressive 134.8° angle of view (AoV), while the 10mm T2.9 is the widest rectilinear full-frame lens with “Zero-Distortion” feature, offering a 130.3° AoV. These lenses enable filmmakers to capture dynamic shots that were once impossible, particularly in tight or enclosed spaces. The 12mm T2.9 and 14mm T2.6 further extend the wide-angle line up with AOVs of 122° and 117.8°, providing ultra-wide perspectives to suit diverse shooting scenarios.

Key features:

Vista Vision Coverage Ultra-Wide Rectilinear Perspective Compact and Lightweight Design “Zero-Distortion” (*10mm, 12mm, 14mm) Close Focusing Capability Outstanding Image Quality Front Filter Thread Compatibility Multiple Mount Options

Lightweight and versatile

Featuring a Ø46.31mm image circle for the 9mm T5.8, 10mm T2.9, and 12mm T2.9 lenses, and a Ø46.5mm image circle for the 14mm T2.6, these lenses are, Laowa says, “fully compatible with larger-format cameras like the Red Raptor 8K VV (Ø46.31mm) and Alexa LF Open Gate (Ø44.71mm).”

The ultra-wide design not only enhances the sense of space and depth but also creates dramatic, immersive visuals. Whether shooting expansive landscapes, confined interiors, or dynamic action sequences, these lenses empower filmmakers to achieve striking, exaggerated perspectives that elevate storytelling and visual impact.

Distortion is a common challenge with wide-angle lenses, but Laowa stands apart with its signature “Zero-Distortion” design. All four new wide-angle cine lenses render low-distortion images, with the 10mm, 12mm, and 14mm models achieving near-to-zero distortion. This innovative design eliminates the issues cinematographers often face when shooting architecture, interiors, or scenes with straight lines, ensuring accurate framing straight out of the camera— no post-production correction required.

Weighing just 520–640g (1.15–1.41 lbs.), these lenses are, Laowa claims, “exceptionally lightweight and versatile, making them ideal for a wide range of shooting setups, including gimbals, drones, handheld rigs, and other stabilizing equipment. Their compact design ensures seamless integration and effortless maneuverability, perfect for on-the-go filmmaking. Whether capturing dynamic shots or smooth camera movements, even in challenging environments, these lenses excel. Additionally, their smaller form factor provides greater flexibility in confined spaces, making them a practical and powerful tool for producing creative, high-quality footage in any scenario.”

The four wide-angle cine lenses offer impressive close focusing distances. The 9mm T5.8 and 10mm T2.9 can focus as close as 12 cm (4.72 inches), while the 12mm T2.9 achieves 14 cm (5.51 inches), and the 14mm T2.6 reaches 20 cm (7.87 inches).

77mm screw-in filters simplify workflows

This close-focusing capability provides cinematographers with limitless creative flexibility, enabling the capture of fine details and compelling close-up shots. By shooting closer to the subject with a wide-angle lens, filmmakers can exaggerate foreground elements, adding depth and visual impact to the scene. Additionally, the ability to achieve a shallow depth of field and pleasing bokeh further enhances the artistic potential of these lenses.

Laowa also notes that “these lenses deliver impressive sharpness across the entire frame, from the center to the edges thanks to the exceptional optical design. Additionally, the lenses can capture scenes with minimal chromatic aberration, effectively reducing color fringing around high-contrast edges. The resulting footage is cleaner with enhanced clarity and true-to-life color reproduction, which is desired for professional cinematography.”

The ability to use 77mm screw-in filters with the 10mm T2.9, 12mm T2.9, and 14mm T2.6 lenses offers significant advantages for filmmakers. This feature allows users to easily attach essential filters—such as ND, polarizer, or UV filters—directly onto the lens without the need for additional filter holders or matte boxes, simplifying workflows and enhancing creative flexibility.

Multiple Mount options

To accommodate a wide range of cameras and shooting setups, the lenses are available in multiple mount options:

– 9mm T5.8: ARRI PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L mount

– 10mm T2.9: ARRI LPL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L mount

– 12mm T2.9: ARRI PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L mount

– 14mm T2.6: ARRI PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Canon EF, L mount

This versatility ensures seamless compatibility with various camera systems for rental houses and productions.

The new 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine is optimized for the latest cameras, and improved in chromatic aberration and sharpness. It is also lighter and more compact, making it compatible with DJI Ronin 4D, and smaller filters are needed. However, the PL mount of the new 12mm T2.9 protrudes further toward the sensors which limits the usage of certain cameras and filters. Users may need to check rear clearance to ensure compatibility with specific cameras or adaptors.

The four wide-angle lenses are now available for pre-orders via Venus Optics’ official website and authorized Laowa resellers.

The US price for the 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine are priced at USD 1,499, while the 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine is priced at USD 1,699.

Laowa Cine Nikon Z Mount offerings

Apart from the new expanded wide-angle cine lens lineup, Laowa also offers a wide range of cine lenses in Nikon Z mount (including the anamorphic and zoom lens series) which can be used on the latest RED camera Z mount offer.

Sword FF Macro Cine Series

Proteus 2X Anamorphic Zoom Lens Series

Nanomorph 1.5X Anamorphic Prime & Zoom Series

Ranger FF & S35 Compact Cine Zoom Series

Laowa Argus T1 Cine Series

Laowa 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be

Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine

Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine

Laowa 15mm T2.1 Zero-D Cine

Visit Laowa Cine website for more information about the Z mount options.