Laowa (Venus Optics) added the 20mm T2 to the Proteus 2X S35 Anamorphic line, expanding the series to a total of 8 focal lengths covering everything from 20 to 100mm.

Announced as the widest 2x anamorphic lens for S35, the new 20mm T2 comes with PL mount in default and an interchangeable EF bayonet is included in the package, which sells for $4,999.00.

The Laowa Proteus Series is the latest and the most accessible professional anamorphic series for Super 35 sensors with a 2X constant squeeze ratio and now it offers one more focal length, as the 20mm T2 was announced. Laowa says that “if you’re a cinematographer searching for a wide-angle anamorphic solution, this is the lens for you!”. Here is what makes this lens so special, according to Laowa:

7° horizontal angle of view (perfect for tight spaces!)

Minimal distortion across the frame

Constant 2X squeeze ratio

Front anamorphic design

Low focus breathing

Close focusing distance: 0.48 m (1.6 ft)

The lens is available in blue, amber, and silver flare options, with a Flex version (interchangeable flare) also offered.

This series comes in 8 focal lengths with 20/28/35/45/60/85/100 ready to order and a 135 due late 2025, with a price of $4,999.00 for a single lens and a suggested price of $28,497.00 for the whole range.

The Laowa Proteus Series features, Laowa notes, “a universal T2 aperture, delivering excellent image quality and consistent classic anamorphic characteristics including elliptical bokeh and signature flares with blue, amber and silver options.”

The lenses are available in PL mount as default, an interchangeable EF bayonet is included in the package. A hard case is included. Imperial / Metric versions are available. 7-lens set will be delivered in 3 hard cases.