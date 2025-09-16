Laowa announces the launch of the 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO lens, the brand’s first tele-macro lens designed to revolutionize telephoto, macro, and portrait photography.

Combining a 1.5X ultra macro magnification, advanced apochromatic (APO) optics, and a compact and lightweight design, this lens empowers photographers to capture both close-up subjects and distant scenes.

A versatile tele-macro companion for exceptional detail and reach, the 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO lens delivers an impressive 1.5:1 magnification ratio, capturing life-size subjects with extraordinary detail. Every intricate texture and pattern is rendered in stunning high resolution, perfect for macro photography of small subjects like insects or flowers. With a minimum focusing distance of 30cm and a minimum working distance of 14.7cm in manual mode, this lens excels at enabling breathtaking close-up shots with unmatched clarity and precision, while providing ample space between the lens and subject for comfortable shooting.

With a 180mm focal length, the lens offers a generous minimum working distance of 147.6mm, surpassing shorter macro lenses like the 58mm or 100mm options. This longer reach provides photographers with ample space for shooting and lighting setups, enhancing framing flexibility and precision in macro photography. The most important thing is reducing the chance of scaring the subject away.

Venus Optics also notes that “a 180mm focal length creates a natural compression effect, making the background appear closer to the subject. This feature provides photographers with enhanced creative flexibility, enabling them to skillfully manipulate the perceived relationship between subject and background for compelling compositions.”

Despite its powerful 180mm telephoto reach and 1.5X ultra-macro capabilities, the lens maintains a remarkably compact and lightweight form factor, enhancing portability for photographers on the go. Weighing just 484g (Canon EF) and 522g (Sony E) with dimensions of Ø67.6mm x 88.4mm and Ø67.6mm x 134.4mm, respectively, it stands out as one of the smallest and lightest options in its class. This makes it the ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking high performance without the bulk, perfect for handheld, field, or travel use.

The lens features autofocus (AF) functionality for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon EF mounts, enabling focusing on subjects from 1.5m to infinity. To switch to AF mode, simply rotate the focus ring to the infinity point until a distinct “click” — manual focus remains available for subjects within 1.5m for precise macro control. For Canon RF users, pair the EF mount with an EF-to-RF adapter to unlock AF capabilities. This easy-switch design enhances workflow efficiency for telephoto, portraits, wildlife, and macro shooting.

The new LAOWA 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO lens is available for purchase via the Venus Optics official website and authorized resellers. The US price is USD 499, with pricing varying by country.