Laowa introduces the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF, a dream lens that combines a large f/2 aperture, professional-grade optics, and a lightweight design with a price of $1,799–$1,999 depending on mount.

Built for full-frame cameras, the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF, available for Nikon, Sony and Canon (EF mount), delivers creamy bokeh, strong subject compression, and incredible low-light performance.

Traditionally, 200mm f/2 lenses have been heavy, expensive, and built only for high-end professionals. Laowa changes that with a design that’s lighter, faster, and more affordable, priced at just USD $1,799–$1,999. Built for full-frame cameras, this lens delivers creamy bokeh, strong subject compression, and incredible low-light performance — perfect for portrait, sports, and event photographers who want flagship quality at a fraction of the cost.

The Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF weighs 1.59 kg – significantly lighter than competing models. This makes it practical for handheld shooting during extended sessions. The autofocus system tracks moving subjects accurately, making the lens suitable for sports and wildlife photography. The minimum focusing distance of 1.5 metres allows for detailed close-range work with 0.15x maximum magnification.

The optical design comprises 11 elements in 9 groups, including extra-low dispersion and anomalous dispersion glass to minimize chromatic aberration. The f/2 aperture enables shooting in challenging light conditions while creating strong subject separation. A 9-blade aperture produces smooth, circular bokeh.

The lens includes professional controls designed for efficient field use. A focus range limiter allows photographers to switch between the full focusing range or restrict it to 5 metres to infinity for faster autofocus acquisition. Multiple customizable function buttons provide quick access to frequently used camera controls, while the adjustable tripod collar ensures balanced support in both horizontal and vertical orientations. The AF/MF switch enables instant manual focus override when needed. The lens accepts 105mm front filters, and Sony E and Nikon Z versions additionally feature a 43mm rear filter holder for more compact and affordable ND filter solutions.

