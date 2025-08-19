Designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, the new Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports will be available in early September 2025 for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $3,299 USD.

According to Sigma, the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports is the world’s first 200mm F2 telephoto prime lens designed for full-frame mirrorless.

A large-aperture, telephoto prime lens ideal for shooting portraits and indoor sports, the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports pairs a fast maximum aperture that facilitates faster shutter speeds for capturing fast action with a remarkable bokeh, the artistic effect that beautifully blurs backgrounds and foregrounds, drawing attention to the subject and creating a greater sense of depth. Sigma is renowned for its large-aperture lenses that combine these qualities with exceptional sharpness and high resolution. And as a part of Sigma’s Sports line, this new lens also features rugged build quality and weather resistance that lets users work in challenging environments without worrying about their equipment.

By adopting an optical design of 19 elements in 14 groups, including 2 FLD and 2 SLD glass elements, axial chromatic aberration and magnification chromatic aberration, which are easily noticeable in telephoto lenses, are thoroughly corrected, achieving exceptionally high optical performance. Even at wide-open aperture, it delivers finely detailed rendering that maintains high resolution and contrast from the center to the edges.

Swift, accurate autofocus is driven by Sigma’s HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor, allowing for fast subject acquisition and tracking. Plus, built-in optical stabilization utilizing Sigma’s OS2 algorithm makes it possible to shoot handheld and maintain sharpness, even in fast-moving sports scenes.

Here are the key features of the new lens:

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Optical Stabilization algorithm OS2

NPC (Nano Porous Coating)

Water- and Oil-Repellent Coating

Aperture ring

Aperture ring click switch

Aperture ring lock switch

AFL button (3 locations) – Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera.

Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera. Focus Mode switch

OS switch

Focus Limiter switch

Custom Mode switch

Dust- and Splash- Resistant Structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only) – Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system.

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Every single lens undergoes Sigma’s proprietary MTF measuring system

The Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports lens will be available in early September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $3,299 USD.