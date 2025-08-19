The smallest and lightest of Sigma’s five DC Contemporary prime lenses, the new ultra-wide 12mm F1.4 DC for APS-C format mirrorless cameras will be available in early September 2025.

Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video, the new lens from Sigma will be available for Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X Mount, and Canon RF Mount for a retail price of $629 USD.

Weighing only 7.9 ounces, ideal for travel and everyday use for both photography and video, the 12mm F1.4 is the smallest and lightest of Sigma’s five DC Contemporary prime lenses. The ultra-wide angle of view is perfect for landscape and night sky photography, as well as video and vlogging where it’s necessary to record yourself and your surroundings at the same time. The large F1.4 aperture provides great performance in low light, and also helps blur backgrounds to eliminate distracting elements while making the subject pop. As part of Sigma’s Contemporary line, this portable powerhouse combines simple operation with outstanding image quality, plus the latest in technical innovations to keep the lens as compact as possible. The company says that “all of the photographic notes are hit with this lens.”

Sigma claims that at launch this is the world’s first lens to achieve a 12mm focal length with a large F1.4 aperture (as an AF-compatible interchangeable lens for APS-C cameras). The ultra-wide angle of 12mm (equivalent to 18mm in 35mm format) captures the entire scene in front of you, while the dynamic angle of view and brightness of F1.4 enable highly impressive photography even in low-light conditions, such as nighttime street photography.

Video shooters will appreciate the 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary , as it features minimal focus breathing, a manual aperture ring (control ring on Canon RF Mount), and smooth, responsive autofocus, ideal for tracking moving subjects. Its compact size makes it perfect for handheld or gimbal use, particularly vlogging, streaming, and other settings where a wide angle of view is essential. High-speed, high-precision autofocus is achieved by driving a lightweight focus lens with a stepping motor that enables precise control so, Sigma adds, “the lens delivers high tracking performance in scenes with movement, enabling high-quality video production.”

The Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary lens will be available in early September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X Mount, and Canon RF Mount for a retail price of $629 USD.