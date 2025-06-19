Direct successor to the groundbreaking 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art for DSLR cameras from 2016, the new lens from Sigma will be available for L-Mount, Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X Mount and Canon RF Mount.

The first Art lens for APS-C format since 2016, and the very first made exclusively for crop sensor mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art pushes the boundaries for both photography and video.

A fast flexible lens that photographers will appreciate, the new professional-grade 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art from Sigma is also designed with video shooting in mind, featuring an inner zoom, high-speed and silent linear autofocus, and minimal focus breathing, as well as a dust and splash-resistant structure for use in virtually any environment.

The first Art lens for APS-C format since 2016, and the very first made exclusively for crop sensor mirrorless cameras, the 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art is the direct successor to the groundbreaking 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art for DSLR cameras, which earned high acclaim as the world’s first F1.8 zoom lens in the photography and video industry. Thirteen years after its debut, this next-generation lens achieves, Sigma claims, “not only superior optical performance but also a wider focal length of 17-40mm while reducing its weight by over 30%. This dramatically enhances the versatility of a large aperture standard zoom lens.”

The range of the Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art has been expanded from its predecessor the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art, covering 25.5-60mm in 35mm format (approximately 27.2-64mm for the Canon RF Mount version). From wide-angle tabletop photography to portraits that fully utilize the telephoto angle of view, users can take full advantage of the expressive power of the large F1.8 aperture while freely framing their shots without the need to change lenses, as the new lens delivers the image quality and brightness of a prime lens, along with the versatility of a zoom, Sigma says.

Significantly lighter than its predecessor, the 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art lens weighs only 535g (18.9 oz.) and is stacked with features that will appeal to photographers, filmmakers and content creators alike, no matter what camera system it is paired with. In addition to the fast and quiet autofocus driven by the HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), the lens incorporates an inner zoom mechanism and minimal focus breathing, ensuring outstanding performance for both still photography and video production.

The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC | Art lens will be available in mid-July at authorized Sigma dealers for Sony E-mount, L-Mount, Fujifilm X Mount, and Canon RF Mount for a retail price of $919 USD.