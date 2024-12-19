Weighing only 170g (about 6oz) and measuring just 64mm by 54.7mm (2.5 inches), the new Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air is small enough to fit in your palm or pocket.

Introduced as the “first choice beyond the kit lens”, the new Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air, available in X, E, and Z mounts, is tailored for APS-C cameras and costs US$179… or less if you buy it this Christmas.

The new lens from Viltrox is lighter than most smartphones yet delivers professional-grade performance. Despite its compact size and surprisingly light weight, the lens boasts an advanced optical structure with 11 elements in 9 groups, including extra-low dispersion (ED) glass and aspheric elements to minimize distortion and chromatic aberration. A multi-layer coating reduces flare and ghosting, ensuring vivid, sharp, and natural colors in every shot. The nine-blade aperture produces smooth and artistic bokeh, making it an excellent choice for photographers experimenting with creative compositions.

A standout feature of the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air is its wide F1.7 aperture in a small package. It can be used for portraits, landscapes, street scenes, or still life shots. This makes the lens even more versatile, excelling even in low-light photography, portrait sessions, and the use of creative background blur. On the other hand, the built-in Stepping Motor (STM) provides fast, silent, and accurate autofocus, while intuitive eye and face detection support make photography effortless.

Tailored for APS-C cameras, the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air has an equivalent full-frame focal length of approximately 52mm, offering a natural perspective that’s perfect for portraits, landscapes, street photography, and everyday moments, making it the perfect companion for photographers seeking their first upgrade. It’s an affordable and compact lens designed to help beginner photographers elevate their skills beyond the limitations of kit lenses, but also a lens for creatives who want to travel light.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air is available online from the Viltrox store and Viltrox Amazon store with a price of US$179 (15% off from Dec 18th-30th during Christmas Boxing Day).