Viltrox announced availability of the AF 25mm F1.7 Air, a compact, smooth autofocus lens, ideal for photography and video, available in E-Mount, X-Mount and Z-Mount.

The Viltrox F 25mm F1.7 E/Z/XF lens is a lightweight, compact, precision-crafted lens that offers versatility for APS-C camera users, and also manual focus capability.

One of the innovative lenses, that debuted at the CP+ 2025 Japan, the Viltrox AF 25mm F1.7 Air joins the Air series from Viltrox, which also includes the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air or Viltrox’s AF 50mm F2 Air FE, another lens that combines lightweight, compact design with a versatile focal length, making it ideal for street photography and everyday photography.

With an effective 38mm-equivalent focal length (close to the 35mm which was a popular focal length decades ago), the Viltrox AF 25mm F1.7 Air lens strikes a perfect field of view balance, in between standard and wide-angle, offering a versatile perspective that’s ideal for a wide range of subjects. From capturing candid street scenes to creating stunning portraits, Viltrox’s new lens, the company claims, “delivers natural and immersive results without effort. The compact design and fast aperture make it the perfect companion for everyday photography – and a versatile and indispensable tool for any photographer.”

Exceptional video performance

The built-in stepping motor provides fast and precise autofocus, and, Viltrox adds is beginner friendly. This feature supports eye focus and face autofocus, for the wide range of compatible camera models. For attractive focus effects and more precise control, users can also rotate the manual focus ring for direct setting of focus.

The AF 25mm F1.7 delivers, Viltrox claims, “exceptional video performance. With in-body image stabilization, a compact design, and minimal distortion, it is the perfect lens for capturing smooth, steady footage. Annoying breathing effect during video is virtually eliminated. Designed and built with strong but lightweight materials, this lens enables efficient, comfortable operation for steadier handheld shooting of both photos and video.”

Ideal for street photography

The large F1.7 aperture with 9 aperture blades helps the lens creates rounded dreamy bokeh, allowing for beautiful background blur and artistic expression. This effect can effortlessly highlight the subject and make it stand out for far greater impact. In challenging low light conditions, the large aperture also helps capture clearer and purer images.

The wide field of view of a 25mm lens (38mm effectively) makes it ideal for street photography, capturing dynamic scenes and environmental portraits. Internally, the 12 lens elements in 10 groups – with a carefully-optimized combination of low-dispersion, high-refractive and aspherical lenses – ensure excellent image quality in all conditions, says Viltrox.

The Viltrox F 25mm F1.7 Air E/Z/XF lens is available with a MSRP of $176 / €189 / £165.