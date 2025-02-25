Viltrox is set to debut several new standout unreleased products at CP+ 2025 Japan, including the AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE, AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, AF 50mm F2.0 Air lenses, and Viltrox AF 135mm F1.8 LAB Z.

With a series of innovative new lenses on display at CP+ 2025 Japan, Viltrox aims to redefine the lens market and expand possibilities for photographers at all levels.

With Photokina “suspended for the time being”, the Camera & Photo Imaging Show, held in Japan, is rapidly becoming the new go-to event for the industry, and the 2025 edition is just about to start. CP+ 2025, as the event is called, is Asia’s premier photography trade show, showcasing the latest camera technology and innovations. The event is held at Pacifico Yokohama, Japan from February 27 to March 2, 2025.

Viltrox, known for its advanced, compact autofocus lenses and camera accessories, will have a significant presence at the Camera & Photo Imaging Show 2025 (CP+ 2025). In a series of highly-anticipated product launches, Viltrox aims to redefine the lens market and expand possibilities for photographers at all levels. Visit Viltrox at Hall D, Booth 49 to experience cutting-edge products, join insightful seminars, and network with industry professionals.

“This is the perfect venue to showcase our commitment to innovation and dedication to providing the

tools photographers need to capture stunning images,” said Viltrox CEO, Daniel Dai (戴锦辉). “We welcome attendees to visit our booth, and experience the future of photography.”

Taking photography into a new era

Viltrox is set to debut several new standout unreleased products at the exhibition, including the AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE, AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, AF 50mm F2.0 Air lenses, and Viltrox AF 135mm F1.8 LAB Z. The company will also introduce two new products at the upcoming CP+ show, with the Viltrox camera battery charging case debuting on February 27th, followed by the launch of the Viltrox AF 25mm F1.7 Air lens on February 28th.

These innovative lenses, making their exclusive debut at CP+ 2025, are expected to be available for purchase soon, according to Viltrox, who adds that “these products set new standards in their respective focal length classes, with the potential to become the go-to lenses for professionals and enthusiasts alike.”

New lenses and innovative accessories

The AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE, the second lens in Viltrox’s acclaimed LAB series, is revolutionizing the 35mm category. This exceptional lens delivers stunning image quality, boasts precise autofocus, and features a wide aperture for superior low-light performance, making it a standout choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

The new AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE redefines portrait photography with its sharp details and creamy bokeh. Meanwhile Viltrox’s AF 50mm F2 Air FE combines lightweight, compact design with a versatile focal length, making it ideal for street photography and everyday photography.

“We are empowering photographers with the tools they need to express their own unique perspectives,” said Viltrox’s Dai. “Our new lenses and innovative accessories inspire creators to extend creative boundaries and capture stunning images.”

A new high-power 30W fill light

As well as the new lenses, Viltrox will also unveil a brand-new camera battery charging box and several other innovations, such as the Viltrox DC A1 monitor, and Viltrox DC L2/L3 monitor, and the Viltrox K90 30W RGB, a new high-power 30W fill light recently announced by the company.

“These new products embody Viltrox’s dedication to meeting the diverse needs of photographers, from hobbyists to professionals,” said Kahn Wang, Viltrox marketing director. “At CP+ 2025, we will not only introduce groundbreaking lenses but also a range of creative accessories designed to elevate the entire photography experience. We will soon announce the official release dates.”

The Camera & Photo Imaging Show 2025 (CP+ 2025) trade show will also be the place to get expert insights and advice. In a keynote speech, renowned award-winning Japanese photographer and videographer, Haseo, will offer inspiration and advice for photographers, and insights into Viltrox lens advantages. This exclusive presentation can be attended on March 1 from 2:30pm to 3pm, at Hall D Booth No. 49.