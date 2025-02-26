Venus Optics, the innovative lens manufacturer behind the Laowa brand, announced its participation in the CP+ 2025 trade show, taking place in Yokohama, Japan.

Laowa will be showcasing unreleased lenses and the latest product lineup designed to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in photography and cinematography.

Venus Optics is another company that is going to be present at the Camera & Photo Imaging Show 2025 (CP+ 2025), taking place in Yokohama, Japan, from February 27, 2025 to March 2, 2025. In celebration of the joy of shooting and photo imaging culture, Laowa will be showcasing unreleased lenses and the latest product lineup at booth #84 SIGHTRON JAPAN / LAOWA. The company invites industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world to visit the booth for hands-on demos.

At CP+ 2025, Laowa will unveil an exciting selection of new lenses designed to expand creative possibilities for both photographers and videographers:

Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1X Macro – the versatile lens offering tilt-shift functionality for precise perspective control, combined with 1:1 macro capabilities for stunning close-up details.

Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Wide Angle Macro – the unique ultra-wide macro lens, that allowing photographers to capture immersive close-up perspectives with a dramatic depth of field.

Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Fisheye – the fast, ultra-wide fisheye zoom lens, perfect for dynamic, creative compositions in both photography and videography.

These innovative lenses continue, the company states, “Laowa’s tradition of delivering fun and unique perspectives, empowering creators to push the boundaries of their craft.”

Other lenses on display at the Venus Optics space during the event include:

Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Zoom Series – the lightest, most compact, and most affordable 2X anamorphic zoom lenses in its class, offering a 3x zoom range across two focal lengths (26-45mm & 45-85mm T2.9).

Laowa Ultima 12-120mm T4 8K S35 Broadcast Zoom – the ultra-wide zoom lens featuring an expansive 10X zoom ratio and superior optical performance to meet demanding working condition.

Laowa 10mm T2.9 Zero-D FF ML Cine – the widest rectilinear lens with T2.9 and Zero-D feature, designed to be compact and lightweight for enhanced mobility.

Visitors to the Laowa booth (Booth no. #84) will have the exclusive opportunity to:

Experience Laowa’s newest lens innovations firsthand.

Test the latest anamorphic, macro, wide-angle, and cine lenses.

Engage with Laowa experts for insights, demonstrations, and hands-on trials.

Discover lightweight and versatile solutions for limitless creative possibilities for photographers and filmmakers.

New Laowa lenses available later in the year

An on-site seminar will be organised at the SIGHTRON Japan booth. The founder and CEO of Laowa, DaYong Li will be sharing the inside story behind the development of the groundbreaking lenses and his vision to the brand. President Li, who is also an optical designer, will provide insights into his unique philosophies on finding the sweet spot of the optical formula. Photographers and filmmakers attending the event will have the opportunity to hear directly from him.

Session 1: Mar 1, 2025 9:30am local time

Session 2: Mar 2, 2025 9:30am local time

The upcoming new lenses showcased at the event will be available later this year. Pricing details and availability will be confirmed closer to the release date.