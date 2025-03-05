Announced as the ultimate solution for RAW image quality, DXO Pure RAW 5 introduces local adjustments, expanded performance for Bayer and X-Trans sensors, and much more.

Announced during the CP+ 2025 in Japan, DxO PureRAW 5 introduces powerful local adjustments, allowing photographers to fine-tune noise reduction and lens sharpness optimization on the most complex and demanding images with absolute precision. In addition, DxO unveils the third generation of its renowned DeepPRIME technology, a brand new interface, custom presets for an accelerated workflow, and fresh features for Fujifilm XTrans photographers.

“The new version pushes noise reduction and detail extraction further than even we thought possible,” explains Jean-Marc Alexia, VP of Product Strategy. “Plus, we have a beautiful new interface that’s quick and easy to use thanks to the ability to create presets to match different cameras or scenarios. And Fujifilm fans will be delighted to see what’s included. X-Trans images have never looked this good.”

Here is some more information about the new software, as shared by DxO:

New Local Adjustments: Fine-tune with unmatched precision

For images that require detailed fine-tuning, photographers now have the option to focus the levels of denoising and detail extraction on specific parts of the image, and tailor levels of sharpening exactly as required. PureRAW’s automated processing is unmatched, but when an image needs a precision-focused approach, Local Adjustments provide the perfect solution.

Users can draw multiple masks and adjust the Force Details and Luminance sliders to dial exactly what they need. In addition, it’s possible to target sharpening more precisely, focusing on specific parts of the image.

Introducing DeepPRIME 3

DxO PureRAW 5 includes the third generation of DxO’s original neural-network-powered RAW processing engine for Bayer and X-Trans sensors. Four years ago, DxO pioneered the use of machine learning to perform denoising and demosaicing simultaneously, unlocking the potential of AI and far exceeding man-made algorithms. Today, DeepPRIME 3 incorporates a third process: residual chromatic shifts at a pixel level. Thanks to the data it draws from DxO’s exclusive DxO Modules, DeepPRIME 3 resolves chromatic aberration as part of the RAW conversion process.

In addition, users get a significant boost in image quality while also saving time. DeepPRIME 3 is faster than ever.

A brand-new interface

The appearance of DxO PureRAW has been completely overhauled in version 5, giving users a cleaner, more refined experience when using the software. The update makes for a smoother, more streamlined workflow, reducing friction and enhancing usability. Users can spend less time in the software and more time enjoying its spectacular results.

Workflow upgrades: Custom presets for faster editing

Version 5 introduces the ability to create custom presets, allowing users to dial in frequently used settings in a single click. This facilitates the easy application of different configurations according to different variables, such as camera, lens, ISO, or subject matter. Combined with the existing batch processing and batch renaming features, photographers avoid repetitive actions, saving time while maintaining consistency across their workflow.

Introducing DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta

As an extension of DeepPRIME, DxO’s DeepPRIME XD — ‘eXtra Detail’ — engine was introduced in DxO PureRAW 3 to offer the most intense processing of the most demanding files. Since then, it has progressed, promising incredible results for images captured at ISO levels that had previously been considered unusable.

For owners of Fujifilm cameras, DxO is proud to introduce DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta, giving X-Trans photographers early access to the next generation of noise reduction and detail extraction.

Price and availability

DxO PureRAW 5 will be available on April 15, 2025. Customers who pre-order before the launch will immediately receive a complimentary copy of DxO PureRAW 4. A perpetual license for macOS and Windows machines can be purchased from the DxO website at the following prices:

New license 119.99 € / $ – 109,99 £

Upgrade from DxO PureRAW 3 or 4 99 € / $ – 69,99 £

DxO PureRAW 5 comes with unlimited access and no subscription is required. A full, 14-day trial of DxO PureRAW 4 is available now from the DxO website, and a trial of DxO PureRAW 5 will become available on April 15.