DxO announced the launch of DxO Premium Support, a new service designed to give professional photographers priority access to DxO experts whenever they need help.

Designed for professionals who can’t afford to wait, this new service from DxO is immediately available in 3, 6, or 12-month plans, with prices starting at $34.99 for the 3-month plan.

DxO Premium Support is structured to meet the operational constraints of professionals and advanced amateurs whose activity extends beyond standard office hours. The new DxO Premium Support offers 24/7/365 priority access and expert help for professional photographers willing to pay the price of the subscription.

“Professional photographers often work under intense time constraints, including nights and weekends,” explains Frédéric Baclet, Head of Customer Support. “For example, wedding photographers need to finalize hundreds or thousands of images before the next morning delivery; or photojournalists edit images on deadline in the field. For professionals who cannot afford downtime, DxO now offers around-the-clock expert support, 365 days a year.”

The service includes:

24/7/365 priority access to DxO experts — ensuring availability at any time of day or night.

Accelerated response times — with requests systematically handled ahead of standard tickets.

Personalized support — covering installation, configuration, and advanced use cases, adapted to individual workflows. Price and availability

DxO Premium Support is available immediately from the DxO website, with the following prices: