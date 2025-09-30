After the recent release of PhotoLab 9, DxO, releases the latest version of its premier film emulation software, DxO FilmPack 8.

Early September DxO announced the launch of DxO PhotoLab 9, introducing masking powered by AI that guarantees supremely accurate selections, allowing photographers to create local adjustments with more precision than ever. Now the company launches a new version of its premier film emulation software, DxO FilmPack 8. This latest version introduces two standout features: Time Warp Mode, a new interactive way to explore photography’s past, and full integration with Adobe Photoshop, giving photographers direct access to FilmPack’s creative palette.

Alongside these innovations, DxO FilmPack 8 adds 15 new analog films — including CineStill 800T and Harman Phoenix 200 — bringing the total number of renderings to 153. The update also introduces a new Film Scan Optimizer with negative inversion and tone curve presets, 19 new Time Machine images, themed webview browsing, four digital camera-inspired profiles, and high-resolution upgrades for all creative effects.

“DxO FilmPack 8 continues our mission to unite photographic history with modern digital creativity,” says Jean-Marc Alexia, VP Product Strategy at DxO. “By allowing photographers to navigate time visually and apply faithfully recreated film looks inside their favorite editing tools, we’re giving them new ways to create with authenticity and emotion.”

Here is some more information about the new software, as shared by DxO:

Time Warp mode: Take your photos on a journey through history

DxO FilmPack already features Time Machine, an in-depth archive of photographic history that presents iconic images and the cameras and film types used to create them. Building on this, version 8 introduces the new Time Warp Mode, featuring two unique tools that let users dive deeper into the past. The first is Time Travel, a slider that allows photographers to take one of their images through all of the eras, film stocks, and cameras spanning 200 years of photographic history, discovering how their image would look had it been created using the same tools and chemical processes as those used by Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre in the early 1800s, through to the 35mm film stocks introduced by the likes of Fujifilm and Kodak in the late 20th century. With each move of the slider, photographers can apply period-authentic looks that include film grain, color shifts, and realistic degradation — all based on the film types that defined each era. It’s an intuitive way to bring historical storytelling into the editing process.

The second tool is the ‘Ageify’ slider, which lets you progressively age and distress your images, drawing on authentically recreated film stocks and a diverse range of effects.

Full Photoshop integration: Fast access, fluid workflow

With DxO FilmPack 8, the entire rendering library is now available as an integrated palette in Adobe Photoshop. This seamless access means photographers can instantly apply DxO’s scientifically developed film looks to layers or flattened images — without switching software or interrupting the workflow.

Combined with its existing compatibility with DxO PhotoLab and Adobe Lightroom Classic, DxO FilmPack 8 is now more versatile than ever, bringing analog soul to any workflow.

New film renderings, including CineStill 800T and Harman Phoenix 200

DxO FilmPack 8 adds 15 meticulously engineered analog film renderings, each developed using laboratory-grade measurements of real film stocks. These include CineStill 800T, a favorite for cinematic low-light work; Harman Phoenix 200, a vibrant newcomer with a distinctive grain structure; Lady Grey B&W 120 ISO 400, a charming black-and-white film that promises sophistication; and the ultra-sensitive Kodak TMAX Pro 3200. These new additions bring the total number of renderings in DxO FilmPack to 153, making it the most comprehensive library of faithfully reproduced analog styles ever assembled.

Scanned Film Optimization tool for preparing scanned negatives and slides

A new Scanned Film Optimization tool enables photographers to work with home-scanned film. With a single click, photographers can invert the tonal values of color or black-andwhite negatives and apply precise corrections using more than 10 dedicated Tone Curve presets. These include targeted solutions for common color shifts and density issues, helping users restore and enhance scanned film with accuracy and ease.

More Time Machine images and themed browsing

The Time Machine experience is now even richer, thanks to the addition of 17 new historical images and their corresponding renderings. These updates expand the visual timeline, offering fresh insight into how film shaped photographic expression through the decades.

A new webview browsing mode makes it easier to explore DxO FilmPack’s archive through a curated ‘Portrait’ theme, giving photographers a more intuitive and creative way to discover looks that suit their style.

Digital camera renderings inspired by Fujifilm and Sony

While DxO FilmPack’s heart lies in analog photography, version 8 introduces four new renderings inspired by the color science of popular Fujifilm and Sony digital cameras. These digital-inspired looks bring the subtle tones, contrast curves, and color profiles of modern sensors into the DxO FilmPack ecosystem.

High-resolution creative effects for high-res sensors

All of DxO FilmPack’s creative effects — including textures, frames, and light leaks — have been updated and re-rendered at high resolution. This ensures that even the most subtle overlays maintain clarity and definition when applied to today’s high-megapixel RAW files, preserving image quality across print and digital formats.

DxO FilmPack 8 is available from the DxO website (shop.dxo.com) for macOS and Windows machines. A new license costs 149,99 $ / 139,99 € / 129,99 £ and upgrade from DxO FilmPack 7 costs 89,99 $ / 79,99 € / 69,99 £. A 30-day trial is available from dxo.com/en/dxo–filmpack/download.