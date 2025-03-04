Covering a versatile zoom range of over 3x with two lenses, 26-45mm & 45-85mm, the new anamorphic zooms from Laowa weigh just 3.3lbs/1.5kg, measure 19cm in length and focus as close as 1’7″/50cm.

Venus Optics introduces the Laowa Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Series, the lightest, most compact, and most affordable 2x Front Anamorphic Zooms for S35 sensors, starting at $5,999 for a single lens.

A leading manufacturer of photo and cine lenses, Venus Optics introduced the Laowa Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Series, with two lenses – 26-45mm & 45-85mm T2.9 -, which the company claims are the lightest in their class, providing enhanced mobility and versatility for cinematographers and camera operators to shoot even in enclosed spaces with dynamic setups.

Besides a unique 2x squeezed anamorphic look inherited from the Laowa Proteus Prime Series, cinematic flare options, organic oval bokeh, and a short closest focusing distance of up to 1’7″ (50cm), the Laowa Proteus Zoom Series comes in native ARRI PL Mount with an interchangeable Canon EF mount included in the package. Additional bayonets including Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L mount, can be purchased.

The Proteus Zooms Series features a 31.9mm image circle diameter, making them compatible with cameras of varying sensor sizes. As Venus Optics noted, “these lenses can seamlessly support the usage of cameras such as the RED V-Raptor in 7K 6:5 format and ARRI Alexa S35 in 4.6k 6:5 crop, making the Proteus Zooms one of the most adaptable Super35 anamorphic zoom lenses available today.”

Compatible with Laowa 1.4X Full-Frame Expander

Laowa continues to innovate with its second entry in creating an accessible anamorphic zoom series for cinematographers, this time targeting the high-end cine market and offering, the company claims, “a budget-friendly, portable solution for cinematographers while delivering professional anamorphic quality. The Proteus Zoom Series is a competitive alternative to rentals, empowering filmmakers with high-end accessible tools. It is the ultimate solution for achieving THE anamorphic look with maximized portability.”

Key features:

The Lightest & Most Compact 2x Front Anamorphic Zooms

Over 3x Zoom Range Across 2 lenses (26-85mm)

Constant T2.9 Aperture Across Zoom Range

Parfocal Design

Expressive Anamorphic Look

Excellent Sharpness even at T2.9 Wide Open

3 Cinematic Flare Options (Amber/Blue/Silver)

Organic Focus Roll-off

Constant 2x Squeeze

Focusing Capability up to 50cm/1’7″

Compatible with Laowa 1.4X Full-Frame Expander

Ergonomic & Intelligent Cine Housing

Taking cinematographers’ needs into account, the Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Series stands out with its remarkably light average weight of approximately 1.5kg/3.3lbs and an average length of 19cm/7.48″. This compact design not only reduces the payload for cinematographers, making it easier to move during scenes for creative shots, but also positions it as the most compact option among similar 2x anamorphic zoom lenses available in the market.

Parfocal design

According to the company, “the reduced payload of the Proteus Zooms allows cinematographers and camera operators to switch between a dynamic range of setups with ease. This freedom from heavy payload concerns enables them to maximize their creative freedom and explore various shooting styles and techniques without being hindered by equipment limitations.”

Venus Optics says that “unlike most anamorphic zooms on the market, which rely on heavy anamorphic attachments to either the front or the rear part of a cine zoom lens for achieving the desired anamorphic zoom result, the Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Series offers a revolutionary optical design that results in an astonishing lightweight construction while providing a constant 2x squeeze for achieving the cinematic look, without compromising on the impressive imagery and the zoom function.”

These lenses are constructed with a parfocal design, ensuring consistent focus throughout the zoom range. This feature allows cinematographers to execute dynamic shots like Tarantino’s favored crash-zooms and dolly zooms effortlessly, all while maintaining the unique 2x squeezed imagery characteristic of anamorphic lenses.

Flare color options

Both Proteus zoom lenses can be mounted on the Laowa 1.4X Full-Frame Expander to cover full-frame sensors with minimal effect on resolution and aperture stop, essentially becoming 52-90mm/ 90-170mm T4 FF 2x Anamorphic Zooms.

The Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Series offers a range of classic sci-fi blue, warm and elegant amber, and neutral silver flare color options. Cinematographers can choose the flare color that best suit the desired mood and tone of their scenes. The flare colors are conveniently indicated on the flare ring on the lens body, ensuring easy readability and selection.

The Laowa Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Series, which debuted at the recent CP+ 2025 Japan, is available for purchase via Venus Optics official website (https://laowacine.com/) and authorized resellers. The US price for Laowa Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Series is $5,999 for a single lens (26-45mm/45-85mm) and $10,999 for a 2-lens set. Interchangeable bayonets for mirrorless cameras (Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, L mount) are available for purchase priced at $50 each.